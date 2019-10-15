iBuyPower's Slate, Trace, and Element Cases Reflect PC Gaming Trend

Looking towards the future by reflecting on shades of the past, iBuyPower today announced the release of partially-mirrored Tempered Glass panels for its Slate, Trace and Element gaming cases. Unlike the Snowblind we recently reviewed, the new models will not be sold separately but instead will be the base enclosure for the build of your choice.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

All three show as translucent tint when lighted and mirror-finished when the lights are off. Case features are outlined in the links above.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

Can’t pick your own parts? iBuyPower is also partnering with Best Buy on two factory-configured Slate MR (BB973 and BB972) and Trace MR (BB971 and BB970) models, has an Element MR model 9260 at Amazon, and is selling a third Element MR configuration (C0900iV2) at Costco. That still leaves some buyers too many choices, so if you’re interested, maybe you’ll go back to the first three case links and design your own after all?