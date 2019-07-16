Use this Code to Get Intel's 1TB 660p NVMe SSD for $85

Intel's SSD 660p NVMe drive just keeps getting cheaper. Last month the 2TB capacity of this drive was on sale for a mere $177. Today, if you use code EMCTCUB25 to get $10 off, Newegg has it for $85 ($95 without code). For those keeping track at home, that's 8.5 cents per gigabyte.

We've reviewed the Intel SSD 660p and can say that, aside from its price, there's nothing cheap about this drive. This NVMe drive uses 64-layer QLC flash memory to achieve an affordable, high density of storage while buffering data in a high-speed, 12GB SLC cache.



On our tests, the Intel SSD 660p kept pace with much more expensive drives like the Samsung 970 Pro and the Toshiba OCZ RD400. It achieved strong read and write transfer rates of 1,898 MBps and 1,596 MBps respectively while loading a Final Fantasy XIV game scene in 21.38 seconds, only 1.2 to 0.85 seconds less than Samsung and Toshiba's offerings.



A great choice for laptop users, the Intel SSD 660p uses less idle power than any of its competitors and achieves a higher MBps per watt than all but one of its competitors. So it won't drag your battery life down.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.