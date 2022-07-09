Intel 660p M.2 2 TB SSD Dips to $149 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, users can take home the Intel 660p series M.2 2280 2 TB SSD (opens in new tab) for $149. It’s been going for around 180 lately through multiple vendors but has been steadily lowering in price over the past month before reaching a new low price of $149 this week.

This is one of the best SSD deals we’ve come across as vendors respond to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. We published our Intel 660p M.2 2 TB SSD review when it first launched and appreciated its high capacity and low price point which is even more notable given today’s discount. While the performance was considered competitive at the time, it has somewhat slow native write speeds. That said, this discount makes for a more compelling offer.

Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 2TB SSD: was $179, now $149 at Newegg

The Intel 660p Series comes in a range of capacities including a 512 GB model, a 1 TB model and the 2 TB edition featured in this discount. All of the SSDs in the Intel 660p line use an SMI 2263 controller and a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface.



The Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 2TB SSD has read/write speeds of 1800 / 1800 Mbps and uses QLC flash. While these speeds might not be the fastest on the market, they’re still pretty reasonable at 7 cents per GB.

Users have optional 256-bit AES encryption to take advantage of for added security. It comes with a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Intel that voids should the drive reach 400 TBW. Overall this is a reasonable offer for the drive given its performance and age having been released in 2019.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and vendors across the market are responding with deals and discounts of their own.