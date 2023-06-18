Grab This 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD For Just 3 Cents per GB

By Ash Hill
published

Get 2TB of high-speed storage for $69 at Amazon.

Intel SSD
(Image credit: Intel)

Upgrading your storage is more affordable these days than ever before, especially if you don’t mind using hardware that isn’t necessarily top-of-the-line. Even SSDs from just a few years ago are remarkably fast and well worth the investment, especially with deals like this on the Intel 670p M.2 2TB SSD. It’s usually priced around $79, but you can take it home for just $69 at Amazon.

We reviewed the Intel 670p SSD when it first launched in 2021 and recognized its excellent performance—especially when compared to other SSDs in its class. One of our most significant drawbacks was the MSRP of over $300 back then. Today’s deal takes that concern and throws it out the window.

Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB: was $79, now $69 at Amazon

Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB: was $79, now $69 at Amazon
The Intel 670p 2TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/2700 MBps. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. Users also get a 5-year warranty for the drive from Intel.

View Deal

This offer is only for the 2TB edition, but other capacities are also available in this line. They all have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using PCIe 3.0 x4 interfaces. The Intel 670p uses a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller with Intel 144L QLC memory. This edition can reach read/write speeds up to 3500/2700 MBps.

The Intel 670p comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption that can be used to help protect your data. The purchase is supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy and a five-year manufacturer’s warranty from Intel that voids should the drive reach 740 TBW.

Image 1 of 2
Intel SSD
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Visit the Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, we’re unsure how long this offer will be available.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Freelance News and Features Writer

Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I wouldn't recommend buying any hardware with Prime Day in a month or less.
    Reply
  • lmcnabney
    If you need the storage now it is a great price. Yes, Prime Day is coming up but the Steam Summer Sale arrives first.
    Reply
  • lmcnabney
    Followed link. Price up to $80.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    i'm waiting for the 4 TB drives to come down to stupid low prices. i already got 2 TB models and can only be tempted if i can go bigger :)

    but i also followed the link and seems like a short term sale cause it back to $79 for 2 tb model.

    not in a hurry nor do i actually need the space but i'll be interested at seeing what prime day might bring from the various shops.
    Reply