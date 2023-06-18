Grab This 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD For Just 3 Cents per GB

Upgrading your storage is more affordable these days than ever before, especially if you don’t mind using hardware that isn’t necessarily top-of-the-line. Even SSDs from just a few years ago are remarkably fast and well worth the investment, especially with deals like this on the Intel 670p M.2 2TB SSD . It’s usually priced around $79, but you can take it home for just $69 at Amazon.

We reviewed the Intel 670p SSD when it first launched in 2021 and recognized its excellent performance—especially when compared to other SSDs in its class. One of our most significant drawbacks was the MSRP of over $300 back then. Today’s deal takes that concern and throws it out the window.

Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB: was $79, now $69 at Amazon

The Intel 670p 2TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/2700 MBps. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. Users also get a 5-year warranty for the drive from Intel.

This offer is only for the 2TB edition, but other capacities are also available in this line. They all have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using PCIe 3.0 x4 interfaces. The Intel 670p uses a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller with Intel 144L QLC memory. This edition can reach read/write speeds up to 3500/2700 MBps.

The Intel 670p comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption that can be used to help protect your data. The purchase is supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy and a five-year manufacturer’s warranty from Intel that voids should the drive reach 740 TBW.

Visit the Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, we’re unsure how long this offer will be available.