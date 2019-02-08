Rumored Intel Core i3-9100F CPU Specs Surface

New SiSoftware entries seem to reveal specs regarding the expected 9th generation Intel Core i3-9100F, a processor Intel has yet to announce but is anticipated to lack integrated graphics (due to the "F" suffix) and be quad-core and entry-level.

(Image credit: SiSoftware)

The Intel Core i3-9100F is a pretty intriguing processor. For starters, it's the only 9th generation chip made on the 14nm++ process that isn't currently listed on Intel's ARK database of its processors. Therefore, some of its specifications are unconfirmed. Interestingly, the Intel Core i3-8100F is no longer on the ARK, so it's possible that Intel might have killed the chip in favor of the Intel Core i3-9100F.

Being a member of the wave of Coffee Lake Refresh (CFL-R) processors, the Intel Core i3-9100 (and 9100F without integrated graphics) is based on the Coffee Lake processor microarchitecture and built with Intel's third-generation 14nm++ manufacturing process. The Intel Core i3-9100 will use a quad-core configuration without Hyper-Threading. It's expected to feature 6MB of L3 cache, 16 PCIe lanes, support up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory modules and a 65W TDP (thermal design power). However, things get confusing when it comes to the processor's clock speeds.

(Image credit: Dell)

According to initial rumors, the Intel Core i3-9100 allegedly have a 3.7GHz base clock and won't use Intel Turbo Boost Technology, which is similar to its predecessor, the Intel Core i3-8100. However, a Dell listing (above) contradicts the rumors by listing the Intel Core i3-9100's with a 4.2GHz boost clock. Meanwhile, the recent SiSoftware entries say the Intel Core i3-9100F has a 3.6GHz base clock.

The Intel Core i3-9100F lacks integrated graphics. As a result, users will not have the Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics processor at their disposal and need to pair the chip with a discrete graphics card. Intel told us recently that the Core i3 "F" parts will come with pTIM (polymer thermal interface material) instead of sTIM (solder thermal interface material). This isn't such a deal breaker with entry-level parts with locked multipliers.