Intel Core i5-9600K Now $230 At Amazon & Newegg
News of AMD eating Intel’s lunch might be a bit exaggerated, but the firm has certainly gone from table scraps to appetizers and scooting ever closer to the entrée as the next generation of Ryzen draws near. While we can’t wait to see how some of the mid-priced processors perform, some of us literally cannot wait that long to repair or replace their current PC. Newegg’s here to help with a deal that saves buyers over $50 off the Core i5-9600K’s original price.
Not to be outdone, Amazon’s matching Newegg’s offer, without announcing duration.
Both sellers are offering free shipping, but the latter choice would score more points on my Amazon card. To buy or to wait is a question only you can answer!
so frankly if i was sitting in an intel board room having this conversation, i'd just keep pointing at the fact intel cpu's are sold out everywhere most of the time and suggest we leave pricing where it is until that changes. if you want to sell 1 mil cpu's and have 1.5 mil customers, it's a no brainer to price them where the top 1 mil are willing to spend and not worry about the ones unwilling to pay. you still sell out and make more doing it. it's simple economics.
those who know will get Ryzen and intel won't be hurt at all until those 1 mil chips they want to sell sit collecting dust on the shelf. that's the only way for those prices to really drop is for folks to stop buying them, but we've seen that is just not going to happen no matter what AMD puts out.
*DISCLAIMER* the "1 mil cpu's" i use is simply an example number and should in no way be taken to mean that's how many chips intel makes/sells/has/or plans to have now or at any time in the future**