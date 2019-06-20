Intel Core i5-9600K Now $230 At Amazon & Newegg

News of AMD eating Intel’s lunch might be a bit exaggerated, but the firm has certainly gone from table scraps to appetizers and scooting ever closer to the entrée as the next generation of Ryzen draws near. While we can’t wait to see how some of the mid-priced processors perform, some of us literally cannot wait that long to repair or replace their current PC. Newegg’s here to help with a deal that saves buyers over $50 off the Core i5-9600K’s original price.

Not to be outdone, Amazon’s matching Newegg’s offer, without announcing duration.

Both sellers are offering free shipping, but the latter choice would score more points on my Amazon card. To buy or to wait is a question only you can answer!