The Intel Core i9-10850K is $399 at Amazon

If you're looking for performance on a budget, check out this discount on the Intel Core i9-10850K processor. As of today, it's marked down to $399 from its usual price of $539. When we reviewed this chip back in September, we noted its similarities to the Core i9-10900K in performance while appreciating its lower price point.

This discount juxtaposed to the already notable price-range makes this one of the best processor deals we can find. If you'd like to compare, check out our best CPU deals page for more offers and discounts on name-brand hardware. This offer is part of our effort to share the best deals on tech we can find throughout the holiday season.

Intel Core i9-10850K: was $499, now $399 at Amazon

This is a powerful processor with a notably low price. If you're looking for performance on a budget, consider this CPU from Intel.

This edition is compatible with Intel 400 series motherboards. It was first released in July of 2020, making this one of the lowest prices we've seen but still not the lowest price ever for this processor.

It has 10 cores and a total of 20 threads. Its base operating speed is listed as 3.6 GHz with a maximum speed of 5.2GHz when unlocked.

