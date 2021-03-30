Intel Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K Review

Intel's 11th-Gen Rocket Lake processors have finally been cleared for liftoff, with the eight-core $539 Core i9-11900K taking on AMD's potent Ryzen 9 5900X that leads our CPU Benchmark hierarchy, while the six-core $262 Core i5-11600K slots in with more palatable pricing as the mainstream gaming chip to challenge AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X, our current Best CPU for gaming.



The 14nm Rocket Lake family arrives during a challenging time for Intel in the desktop PC market. AMD's Zen-fueled assault on the desktop has culminated in its powerful Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 chips taking the uncontested lead in nearly every metric that matters, including in Intel's long-held gaming stronghold.



Intel says Rocket Lake will retake the gaming crown, but the devastating fallout of the company's failure to transition to 10nm desktop PC chips now ripples through a fifth generation of its processors. As a result, Rocket Lake comes fabbed on the seventh and presumably final iteration of Intel's 14nm process for desktop processors. This after having soldiered on since 2015 as Intel's longest-lived leading-edge node.



However, Rocket Lake comes with a powerful new addition — Cypress Cove, Intel's first new architecture for desktop PC chips in six years, which Intel says grants a 19% increase in IPC. But Cypress Cove comes with a big tradeoff: Rocket Lake tops out at eight cores and sixteen threads, a step back from the previous-gen 10-core Comet Lake i9 models that pales in comparison to AMD's beastly 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X flagship.

Rocket Lake Flagships Suggested Price Cores / Threads Base (GHz) Peak Boost (Dual/All Core) TDP iGPU RKL-S Core i9-11900K (KF) $539 (K) - $513 (KF) 8 / 16 3.5 5.3 / 4.8 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU RKL-S Core i7-11700K (KF) $399 (K) - $374 (KF) 8 / 16 3.6 5.0 / 4.6 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU RKL-S Core i5-11600K (KF) $262 (K) - $237(KF) 6 / 12 3.9 4.9 (TB2) / 4.6 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU

The lowered core count is an unavoidable side effect of Intel basing its new architecture on a design that originally debuted with its 10nm Ice Lake processors, but the decision to etch it onto the 14nm process left its chip designers with a leaner transistor density budget that ultimately resulted in fewer cores.

Intel says this tactic, which is called backporting, was necessary because 10nm couldn't support the higher frequencies needed for desktop PCs. Intel claims the increased IPC and faster frequencies should offset the reduced core count in most work. However, as you'll see in our testing, the reduced core count can lead to lower gen-on-gen performance in some heavily-threaded applications. That certainly hasn't stopped Intel from charging a premium for its new 11900K flagship, though, which comes with a $51 upcharge over the prior-gen model.



Rocket Lake has plenty of notable advances, though: Intel stepped forward to faster DRAM speeds (though that comes with a big caveat), finally adopted the PCIe 4.0 interface, added AVX-512 support and AI-boosting DL Boost technology, and also moved to the integrated UHD Graphics 750 engine that hails from the company's 10nm Tiger Lake chips. Rocket Lake also has other gaming optimizations with added support for Resizable Bar, which boosts gaming performance with supported discrete GPUs. The chips also cater to the enthusiast crowd with a host of overclocking features to wring more performance from the silicon, including unlocked memory overclocking with cheaper B- and H-series motherboards.



However, while much of AMD's successful formula has consisted of more cores, a newer architecture, and a denser 7nm node, Intel has launched its new flagship on an older, less-efficient 14nm node with fewer cores. As a result, Intel has attempted to offset the reduced core count by dialing power consumption to the extreme to maximize performance. The Core i9-11900K is impressive in gaming and lightly-threaded work, but it trails the similarly-priced Ryzen 9 5900X by large margins in threaded applications and doesn't cement itself well enough as a gaming leader to justify its premium price tag.

Meanwhile, the six-core twelve thread Core i5-11600K lands with a much friendlier $262 price point that's much more competitive with AMD's comparable chips. In light of its price point, it has a very competitive price-to-performance ratio with the $300 Ryzen 5 5600X in a broad swath of games and applications. While the Core i5-10600K might not claim absolute supremacy, its mixture of price and performance makes it a solid buy. Provided, of course, that you can find any of these chips at close to sane pricing.

Intel 11th-Gen Rocket Lake Specifications and Pricing

Intel spreads the Rocket Lake (RKL-S) chips across the familiar Core i9, i7, and i5 families, but Comet Lake Refresh (CML-R) chips step in for Core i3 and Pentium. Those chips feature the same architecture as other Comet Lake chips but come with slightly increased clock speeds. You can find more detail on those models here.

Intel's chip frequencies have become a confusing array of four different flavors of Turbo Boost, many with both single- and multi-core ratios, that differ based on each family of chips. We've narrowed these listings down to the peak boost frequencies in the table below, with each indicating the peak boosting tech used. We've also narrowed down the list of chips to the most important models. We'll circle back with a complete list of chips, specs, and boost definitions a bit further down the page.

Intel 11th-Gen Core Rocket Lake-S Specifications and Pricing Suggested Price Cores / Threads Base (GHz) Peak Boost (Dual/All Core) TDP iGPU L3 Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.4 4.9 105W None 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 9 5900X $549 12 / 24 3.7 4.8 105W None 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 7 5800X $449 8 / 16 3.8 4.7 105W None 32MB (1x32) RKL-S Core i9-11900K (KF) $539 (K) - $513 (KF) 8 / 16 3.5 5.3 / 4.8 (TVB) 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU 16MB CML-S Core i9-10900K (KF) $488 (K) / $472 (KF) 10 / 20 3.7 5.3 / 4.8 (TVB) 125W UHD Graphics 630 20MB CML-S Core i9-10850K $453 10 / 20 3.6 5.2 / 4.8 (TVB) 125W UHD Graphics 630 20MB RKL-S Core i9-11900 (F) $439 - $422 (F) 8 / 16 2.5 5.2 (TVB) / 4.7 65W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU 16MB RKL-S Core i7-11700K (KF) $399 (K) - $374 (KF) 8 / 16 3.6 5.0 (TB3) / 4.6 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU 16MB CML-S Core i7-10700K (KF) $374 (K) / $349 (KF) 8 / 16 3.8 5.1 (TB3) / 4.7 125W UHD Graphics 630 16 MB RKL-S Core i7-11700 (F) $323 -$298 (F) 8 / 16 2.5 4.9 (TB3) / 4.4 65W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU 16MB Ryzen 5 5600X $299 6 / 12 3.7 4.6 65W None 32MB (1x32) RKL-S Core i5-11600K (KF) $262 (K) - $237(KF) 6 / 12 3.9 4.9 (TB2) / 4.6 125W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 32EU 12MB CML-S Core i5-10600K (KF) $262 (K) / $237 (KF) 6 / 12 4.1 4.8 (TB2) / 4.5 125W UHD Graphics 630 12MB RKL-S Core i5-11400 (F) $182 - $157 6 / 12 2.6 4.4 (TB2) / 4.2 65W UHD Graphics 750 Xe 24EU 12MB

As we've seen for several chip generations, Intel also offers graphics-less F-series models that have the same specs as their full-featured counterparts but come at a lower price point. Keep those in mind if you don't need integrated graphics.



The eight-core Core i9-11900K slots in as the flagship model for the Rocket Lake family. Fast clock speeds are a clear attraction, but they come at the expense of power — two of the chip's cores boost to a peak of 5.3 GHz, and all cores can operate at 4.8 GHz simultaneously. The 11900K has a 125W PL1 power rating (at the base frequency) and a 250W PL2 (boost) rating, both of which are identical to the previous-gen 10900K despite having two fewer cores.

The Core i9 K and KF models are Intel's first chips to come with Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT), which allows the processors to dynamically boost to higher all-core frequencies based upon available thermal headroom and electrical conditions (a bit more detail below). This new tech will feel decidedly familiar to AMD fans, as it operates in a very similar fashion to AMD's existing boost mechanism that's present in newer Ryzen processors.

The eight-core 16-thread flagship Core i9-11900K comes with a suggested $539 price tag, a $51 markup over the previous-gen ten-core 10900K. The 11900K slots in for $10 less than the Ryzen 9 5900X, which means we're looking at an eight-core chip taking on a 12-core 24-thread chip that will easily beat it in threaded workloads. Intel's obvious goal here is to beat the 5900X at gaming so it can justify the price tag.

Notably, Intel's non-K Core i9 and i7 models carry the same pricing as their prior-gen counterparts. As per usual, K SKUs come without coolers, and you'll need a capable cooler to unlock the best of Rocket Lake.

The $399 Core i7-11700K slots into the massive pricing gap between the $299 Ryzen 5 5600X and $449 Ryzen 7 5800X . Core counts are no longer the distinction between the Core i9 and Core i7 families — both families come with eight cores and 16 threads. Instead, a few frequency bins separate the chips, courtesy of Intel's ABT and Thermal Velocity Boost tech, and the differences in memory Gear modes that we'll explain below. As such, the 11700K tops out 5 GHz on two cores via Turbo Boost 3 tech, and all cores can stretch up to 4.6 GHz simultaneously. At $399, Intel commands a $25 premium over the previous-gen 10700K.

The Core i5-11600K contends directly with the $299 Ryzen 5 5600X in the heart of the mainstream gaming market, so this is an exceptionally important model. The $262 six-core Core i5-11600K matches the pricing of the previous-gen i5-10600K. The 11600K boosts to a peak of 4.9 GHz on two cores and can maintain a 4.6 GHz all-core frequency.

The 11600K comes with a 125W PL1 rating, the same as the previous-gen 10600K, but has a 251W PL2, a whopping 69W increase compared to the previous 182W limit.

The Core i5-11400 also stands out as a potentially great deal, with $182 (or $157 for the F-series part) being a solid price for a six-core 12-thread processor. We have this processor inbound for review.

Intel has stepped forward from DDR4-2933 to DDR4-3200, but the company also introduced a new paradigm with Rocket Lake: Only the Core i9 chips support DDR4-3200 in an optimal configuration at stock settings. This setting is called 'Gear 1,' and signifies that the memory controller and memory operate at the same frequency (1:1), thus providing the lowest latency and best performance in lightly-threaded work, like gaming.

All other Rocket Lake chips only officially support DDR4-3200 with the 'Gear 2' setting, which allows the memory to operate at twice the frequency of the memory controller (2:1) and results in higher data transfer rates, which can benefit some threaded workloads but also results in higher latency that can lead to reduced performance in some applications.

Intel justifies the new segmentation approach because memory controllers fall into the binning equation, meaning chips with slower controllers are only rated for DDR4-3200 in Gear 2 mode. The official top speed for the Gear 1 setting is DDR4-2933 for all Core i7 and i5 chips, and running DDR4-3200 in lower-latency Gear 1 mode is considered overclocking. Intel isn't known for harsh memory overclocking restrictions when processing returns, but running memory beyond the spec does technically void your warranty.

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT)

Below is the full list of both the Rocket Lake and Comet Lake Refresh SKUs, and their accompanying boost frequencies. Here's a guide to the different boost technologies that come with the Rocket Lake processors:

Turbo Boost 2.0: Increased frequency if chip operates below power, current, and temperature specifications.

Turbo Boost Max 3.0: Fastest cores are identified during binning, then the Windows scheduler targets the fastest two active cores (favored cores) with lightly-threaded applications. Chip must be below power, current, and temperature specifications.

Single-Core Thermal Velocity Boost: Fastest active favored core can boost higher than Turbo Boost Max 3.0 if below a pre-defined temperature threshold (70C) and all other factors adhere to TB 3.0 conditions.

All-Core Thermal Velocity Boost: Increases all-core frequency when all cores are active and the chip is under 70C.

Adaptive Boost Technology: Allows dynamic adjustment of all-core turbo frequencies when four or more cores are active. This feature doesn't have a guaranteed boost threshold — it will vary based on chip quality, your cooler, and power delivery.

Think of Intel's Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT) much like a dynamic auto-overclocking feature that applies to all-core boosts, but remains within warranty. In a nutshell, ABT allows Core i9 processors to opportunistically boost to higher all-core frequencies based upon available thermal headroom and electrical conditions. ABT is the company's fourth boost tech, but it only offers the new feature on its pricey Core i9 K and KF processors.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Intel)

Even though Intel has defined a 5.1 GHz peak for ABT if three or more cores are active, it doesn't come with a guaranteed frequency - peak frequencies will vary based upon the quality of your chip, cooler, and motherboard power delivery. Still, because the chip stays within Intel's spec of a 100C temperature limit and the ICCmax rating, it is a supported feature that doesn't fall into the same classification as overclocking, so it's fully within warranty (it is disabled by default in the motherboard BIOS, however).

In contrast, Intel's other boost technologies boost to pre-defined limits based on the number of active cores, and you're guaranteed that the chip can hit those frequencies if it is below a certain temperature and the motherboard can supply enough power. We have plenty of testing below with Intel's ABT both enabled and disabled.

Intel's Rocket Lake Die Shots and Comparisons

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Der8auer.com)

We aren't prepared to sacrifice our sample by doing a risky delid, but a daring enthusiast recently delidded a Core i7-11700K processor and shared the results . We used the resulting photos to calculate Rocket Lake's die's size through a photo lineup compiled from Der8auer's die analysis article (via @harukaze5719 ).

Intel has confirmed that all Rocket Lake-S chips come with the same eight-core die, with two cores disabled for the six-core models. Surprisingly, based on our rough projections, Rocket Lake's eight-core die is about 34% larger than the ten-core Comet Lake die.



In an odd twist, this could be a good development for enthusiasts because it should help make the chips easier to cool compared to the previous-gen models — the 11900K has the same peak power specifications and 34% more silicon area from which to dissipate the thermal load. That should bode well for the six core models, too, which have more inactive silicon to help absorb heat from neighboring cores. However, Intel has obviously decided to consume the extra thermal headroom by increasing the 11600K's power limit under heavy load by 69 watts.

(Image credit: Intel)

Generation Model Cores Die Size Rocket Lake-S Core i7-11700K Eight 276.4 mm2 Comet Lake-S Core i9-10900K Ten 206.1 mm2 Coffee Lake-S Refresh Core i9-9900K Eight 180.3 mm2 Coffee Lake-S Core i7-8700K Six 153.6 mm2

Intel chalks much of the die size disparity up to GPU and CPU cores that are physically larger than those found on Comet Lake, a byproduct of backporting from 10nm to 14nm, along with the increased number of graphics EUs.

Intel could have shrunk or removed the integrated graphics engine to cram in more CPU cores within its power, performance, area, and cost (PPAC) targets, but integrated graphics are a key requirement for the high-volume OEM systems market that tends to leverage on-chip graphics rather than discrete GPUs. As a result, Intel says it chose this balance of units to meet its design goals across the broader desktop PC market.

Intel's 14nm process is ultra-mature, so we assume yields are superb, and also that the majority of its chipmaking equipment is depreciated, meaning it should be relatively cost-effective to punch out a flood of Rocket Lake chips while AMD remains supply constrained. However, fabbing a larger die exposes the chips to a greater chance of defects, thus complicating the binning process, potentially reducing yield, and resulting in fewer die per wafer. All of these factors increase cost, which could help explain Intel's higher pricing for its highest-binned SKUs.

The Never-Ending 14nm Process Meets New Cypress Cove Microarchitecture

Intel's Skylake architecture debuted on the 14nm process back in 2015, and until today, all of Intel's post-Broadwell mainstream desktop chips have been a derivative of Skylake. These incessant iterations came as a byproduct of Intel's delayed 10nm process and the earlier decision to tightly couple its microarchitectures to specific process nodes, which allowed the company to tightly tune its designs to the capabilities of the silicon. However, this left Intel's architectural advances locked behind the delayed 10nm node.

Microarchitecture Year Process Max Turbo Clock Broadwell 2014 14nm 3.8 GHz Skylake 2015 14nm 4.2 GHz Kaby Lake 2016 14nm+ 4.5 GHz Coffee Lake 2017 14nm++ 5.0 GHz Cannon Lake (Kaby Shrink) 2018 10nm 3.2 GHz Coffee Lake Refresh 2018 14nm++? 5.0 GHz Comet Lake 2020 14nm++? 5.3 GHz Sunny Cove (Ice Lake mobile) 2019 10nm (+) 4.1 GHz Rocket Lake 2021 14nm++? 5.3 GHz Alder Lake TBD (2021) 10nm Enhanced SuperFin ?

At its Architecture Day 2018, Intel announced that it would decouple its architectures from specific process nodes, making them portable between nodes so the company could select the best process for each application, and also have a buffer to better absorb any future process node delays. Sunny Cove, which debuted with the 10nm Ice Lake mobile processors, would be the first 'portable' architecture.

Intel cites 10nm's clock speeds, which were initially woefully inadequate at 4.1 GHz, as the primary reason it chose to backport Sunny Cove to create the Cypress Cove architecture present in the Rocket Lake chips. Intel also injected the Xe graphics from 10nm Tiger Lake into the Rocket Lake design to create the UHD Graphics 750 engine (more on that shortly), thus merging two of its newer architectures for the desktop PC.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's series of '+' revisions to 14nm, known as inter-node enhancements, have resulted in tremendous improvements over the years through optimizations that include higher drive current, clock speeds, and reduced power density. However, while the chips are now faster than the first 10nm iterations, Intel is still missing out on the density improvements from moving to the smaller node.

Intel isn't clarifying if Rocket Lake comes with yet another new '+' revision of 14nm, but it's fair to assume the chips come with a few more tweaks to the process. Beyond commenting that Cypress Cove and Sunny Cove are essentially the same, Intel hasn't been specific about the differences between the two. It's rational to assume that some alterations to the finer-grained aspects, like instruction and cache timing, among many other factors, had to be adjusted to account for the variations that crop up between 14nm and 10nm due to different transistor sizes, density, and power characteristics.

We do know plenty of details about Sunny Cove, as it did debut three years ago in Ice Lake processors, so we'll do a condensed fly-by.

Sunny Cove includes improvements to every level of the pipeline. Key improvements to the front end include larger reorder, load, and store buffers, along with larger reservation stations. Intel increased the L1 data cache from 32 KiB, the capacity it has used in its chips for a decade, to 42 KiB, and moved from 8-way to 12-way associativity. The L2 cache moves from 4-way to 8-way and is also larger, but the capacity is dependent upon each specific type of product — for Rocket Lake it weighs in at 512 KiB per core. L3 cache remains unchanged and is inclusive, whereas Zen's L3 is exclusive.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Intel) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Intel)

Intel expanded the micro-op cache (UOP) from 1.5K to 2.25K micro-ops, the second-level translation lookaside buffer (TLB) from 1536 entries to 2048, and moved from a four-wide allocation to five-wide to allow the in-order portion of the pipeline (front end) to feed the out-of-order (back end) portion faster. Intel also increased the number of execution units to handle ten operations per cycle (up from eight with Skylake). Intel also focused on improving branch prediction accuracy and reducing latency under load conditions.

The store unit can now process two store data operations for every cycle (up from one), and the address generation units (AGU) also handle two loads and two stores each cycle. These improvements are necessary to match the increased bandwidth from the larger L1 data cache, which does two reads and two writes every cycle. Intel also tweaked the design of the sub-blocks in the execution units to enable data shuffles within the registers. Support for AVX-512, including Intel's DL Boost tech for AI inference, was also added, along with doubling the peak throughput of AES-NI instructions. For more detail on Sunny Cove, head here.

The net effect of these modifications, naturally, is increased IPC. Here's what that looks like.

Intel 11th-Gen Rocket Lake IPC Measurements

Be aware that IPC measurements can vary drastically based on the types of applications used, instructions in play, and measurement methodology. We tested a limited subset of single-threaded workloads to see the clock-for-clock improvements, locking all chips to a static 3.8 GHz all-core clock with the memory dialed into the officially supported transfer rate.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

IPC measurements are typically based on an average of a broader swath of workloads, so take our measurements as a general guide. Intel's Cypress Cove microarchitecture has made a big leap forward in several of our tests, with an ~13% to 14% increase over the 10900K in the Geekbench 5 floating point and integer tests, respectively. It still lags the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5900X by 7.8% in the floating point workload, and essentially ties in the integer test. We also see a 17% increase in the overall Geekbench 4 result over the 10900K and a 3.3% lead over Zen 3. Cinebench shows another solid gain, but Zen 3 (predictably) continues to lead in that workload, too.

Rocket's biggest gains come in the y-cruncher benchmark, which leverages AVX-512, and the Geekbench 5 crypto score, which leans on AES instructions. Both of these were key design points for Cypress Cove, and the results show.

Intel 11th-Gen Core Rocket Lake Xe Graphics

Most Rocket Lake chips come with the UHD Graphics 750 engine powered by 32 EUs with the Xe architecture. Intel has carved the Xe LP graphics engine into UHD Graphics 750 (GT1) with 32 EUs and UHD Graphics 730 (GT1) with 24 EUs. The latter makes an appearance on the Core i5-11400 (T and F) chips. Intel also added new features to the graphics engine, with HEVC, VP9, and SCC encoders that support up to 4K60 12b and hardware-accelerated AV1 encode support for 4K60 10b.

Intel dedicated more die area to the graphics engine than it did with Comet Lake, noting that not only has it increased the number of EUs from 24 to 32, but the EUs are also physically larger than prior 14nm EUs. The increased iGPU real estate was a factor in Rocket's limitation of eight CPU cores.

Intel bases its 50% generational iGPU performance improvement claim on the 3DMark Firestrike GPU benchmark, and as with all synthetic gaming tests, those results don't translate well to real-world gaming. As such, you should take those predictions with a grain of salt.

As before, you're free to overclock the graphics engine and Intel says it benefits from increased memory bandwidth, so memory overclocking pays dividends.



We took the new graphics engine for a spin, but our initial results were lacking and we encountered as-yet unexplained compatibility issues with a few titles. We're investigating further and will follow up with test results once we've diagnosed the issue.

500-Series Chipset, PCIe 4.0, and Rocket Lake Compatibility

Given that the Rocket Lake 500-series motherboards come with the same physical LGA 1200 socket dimensions as the 400-series, existing LGA 1200 coolers are compatible between the two series. As per usual with Intel's newer Core i9 chips, you'll want to use either a top-end air or 240mm (or greater) AIO liquid cooler to unlock the best performance, though you could get away with much less extreme coolers for the downstream models.

Intel has now enabled memory overclocking on its B560 and H570 chipsets, and that will work with any chip that is compatible with the platform, meaning all 10th-Gen Comet Lake, 11th-Gen Rocket Lake, and 11th-Gen Comet Lake Refresh processors.

Rocket Lake is the first Intel lineup for desktop PCs that supports the PCIe 4.0 interface, a needed addition that comes two years after AMD introduced the first PC chips to support the interface. Intel also reworked Rocket's internal PCIe subsystem to accommodate a direct x4 connection for M.2 SSDs and a x16 graphics connection to the CPU (the chips now support 20 lanes of PCIe 4.0).

The Rocket Lake PCIe 4.0 motherboard support matrix is complicated. Rocket Lake-S chips are backward compatible with Z470 and H470 chipsets, and PCIe 4.0 will work on motherboards that support the interface. However, Rocket Lake-S isn't compatible with H410 and B460 chipsets because they use an older chipset.

Intel also widened the DMI 3.0 connection (the pathway that connects the CPU and chipset) from four lanes to eight, doubling throughput up to a theoretical ~7.86 GB/s. Even though Intel widened the DMI bus, it still operates at speeds similar to PCIe 3.0. Additionally, the 500-series chipset only supports 24 lanes of PCIe 3.0 connectivity — not PCIe 4.0. Intel says this is because it had PCIe 4.0 IP ready for its chip, but not for the chipset.

The wider DMI connection should help with bottlenecks for devices attached to the chipset, like SSDs in RAID, but caveats apply. Rocket Lake's wider x8 DMI connection is also only active on 'select' 500-series chipsets, so the chip defaults to a x4 connection on B560 and H510 motherboards. The same x4 connection applies if you use a Rocket Lake processor in a 400-series motherboard.

Most Comet Lake chips are forward-compatible with the new 500-series motherboards that debuted recently, the lone exception being Celeron models with 2MB of CPU cache. Comet Lake chips also only use a x4 DMI connection on all 500-series motherboards. We have a deeper dive into the chipset and forty-five Z590 motherboards for Rocket Lake and Comet Lake processors here . You can also follow this link to see the differences between Intel's Z590, H570, B560, and H510 chipsets .

Test Setup

Intel has recommended Power Level 1 (PL1 - boost power), Power Level 2 (PL2 - sustained power), and Tau (boost duration) variables for all of its chips, but motherboard vendors are free to exceed those recommendations, even at stock settings, to differentiate their motherboards. As such, performance has long varied by motherboard based on the respective power settings.



We've chosen to stick with our standard policy of allowing the motherboard to exceed Intel's recommended power limits, provided the chip remains within warrantied operating conditions. Our tested settings reflect lifted PL1 and PL2 restrictions, which essentially removes the Tau limitation. Almost all enthusiast-class motherboards come with similar settings, so this reflects the out-of-box experience with a high-end motherboard. Naturally, these lifted power limits equate to more power consumption, and thus more heat, as we'll cover in detail later in the review.



Intel's combination of new Gear memory modes and power settings, including Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT), have created a wide array of potential configurations for testing. We've thoroughly tested the chips in numerous modes and chosen the most optimal configurations for our primary series of tests. We'll share data later in the review that quantifies the differences between the possible configurations, including details on the memory settings and performance in a power-limited scenario where we strictly limit our setup to Intel's recommended guidelines. Note that ABT comes disabled by default in the BIOS, but enabling this feature does not void your warranty.



However, to keep the charts readable while showing the differentiation between various features, we've chosen the following settings for our application and game testing with the Rocket Lake processors:

Core i9-11900K ABT On - Stock configuration - Adaptive Boost Technology enabled, PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-3200 in Gear 1 mode (stock memory configuration)

Stock configuration - Adaptive Boost Technology enabled, PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-3200 in Gear 1 mode (stock memory configuration) Core i9-11900K ABT Off - Stock configuration - Adaptive Boost Technology disabled, PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-3200 in Gear 1 mode (stock memory configuration)

Stock configuration - Adaptive Boost Technology disabled, PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-3200 in Gear 1 mode (stock memory configuration) Core i9-11900K @ 5.2 - Overclocked configuration - 5.2 GHz on all cores, -2 AVX2 offset, -5 AVX-512 offset, DDR4-3600 in Gear 1 mode

Overclocked configuration - 5.2 GHz on all cores, -2 AVX2 offset, -5 AVX-512 offset, DDR4-3600 in Gear 1 mode Core i5-11600K - Stock configuration - PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-2933 in Gear 1 mode

Stock configuration - PL1 & PL2 limits lifted, DDR4-2933 in Gear 1 mode Core i5-11600K @ 5.0 - Overclocked configuration - 5.0 GHz on all cores, -2 AVX2 offset, -3 AVX-512 offset, DDR4-3600 in Gear 1 mode

We used the Z590 ASUS Maximus XIII Hero with BIOS revision 0601, which Intel provided to reviewers. Unbeknown to us, ASUS did release a newer 0703 BIOS two days ago but apparently forgot to drop us a note. Intel also did not add the newer revision to its reviewer materials. We're told that the newer revision doesn't significantly impact performance, instead the optimizations primarily resolve a few stability issues. We're busy testing with the newer version to assess the impact and will update this article if necessary.



We'll share further details about our overclocking efforts and the test setup, along with boost, thermal, and power testing, after the test results.

Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K Gaming Benchmarks

Intel Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K Gaming Performance — The TLDR

Below you can see the geometric mean of our gaming tests at 1080p and 1440p, with each resolution split into its own chart to give us a decent overall view of the current landscape. As per usual, we're testing with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 to reduce GPU-imposed bottlenecks as much as possible, and differences between test subjects will shrink with lesser cards or higher resolutions. You'll find the game-by-game breakdowns further below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For our stock configurations, we tested the Core i9-11900K with both ABT enabled and disabled. As you can see, the delta between these two settings lands at 3 fps for 1080p when measured over our entire test suite, meaning the difference in gaming typically isn't going to be noticeable. However, a few heavily-threaded titles will benefit. We see a bit more gaming uplift with our overclocked setup, amounting to a more substantial 5.5% increase over the non-ABT configuration.

At 1080p, the bare stock 11900K configuration trails the Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X by 6 fps, and toggling ABT shrinks the gap to 3 fps. Without ABT, the 11900K ties the 5800X and 5600X. The 11900K has taken a big step forward over the 10900K in gaming, bringing Intel into closer competition with AMD and narrowing the delta between the highest-end chips, at least when viewed as a cumulative measure. The Core i9-11900K is more competitive after overclocking, but the Ryzen 9 5900X still leads in both stock and overclocked configurations though, giving AMD the bragging rights, if only by slim margins.

AMD's Ryzen 5 5800X trails the ABT 11900K by 3 fps, and after tuning, the delta shrinks to 2 fps. Given its much cheaper price point (if we look at MSRPs), not to mention the 5600X that's just as good at gaming and a far better deal, Intel hasn't really solidified a meaningful enough lead in gaming with the 11900K to make it a key differentiating feature worthy of charging such a hefty premium.



The picture is a bit brighter for Intel on the lower-end, with the Core i5-11600K gaining 11.5% over the previous-gen 10600K at stock settings in the 1080p benchmarks and gaining 9.6% at 1440p.



The $265 10600K faces off with the $300 Ryzen 5 5600X, and the latter still maintains a healthy lead at stock settings — you'll have to overclock the Core i5-11600K to match the stock Ryzen 5 5600X. You can tune the Ryzen chip, too, for some additional uplift that will give it the lead over the 11600K.



Assuming you can find both the 11600K and 5600X at suggested/tray pricing, Intel's aggressive pricing here is a key attraction. The 11600K serves up quite a bit of performance for a $262 chip, and the graphics-less 10600KF is a steal for $237 if you can find it close to that price point.

3D Mark, VRMark, Stockfish Chess Engine on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We run these synthetic gaming tests as part of our main application test script. We use an RTX 2080 Ti for these tests to facilitate faster testing, but we use an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 for all other gaming benchmarks (we don't include these synthetic tests for the preceding cumulative measurements).

AMD's core-heavy Ryzen 9 processors easily lead in threaded synthetic tests, like the Stockfish chess engine. The 11900K doesn't fare nearly as well, landing ~12% behind its predecessor, the 10900K, which drops Core i9 a rank in this benchmark to land below the Ryzen 7 5800X. Meanwhile, the 11600K takes a small step forward over the 10600K.

Both Rocket Lake chips take big steps forward in VRMark, which leans heavily on per-core performance (a mixture of IPC and frequency).

Borderlands 3 on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're clearly on the edge of a graphics bottleneck in Borderlands 3 at both resolutions, so the differences between the chips in this title are slim and will be a wash with lesser GPUs.

Far Cry 5 on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5 brings us back to the land of performance scaling. At 1080p, the Core i9-11900K takes a big step forward and beats the overclocked 10900K, but at stock settings. Likewise, at stock settings, the Core i5-11600K delivers an impressive 16% increase over the previous-gen 10600K and leads the Ryzen competition with a 5.0 GHz overclock.

Hitman 2 on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hitman 2 doesn't scale well from 1080p to 1440p, at least not at the heightened fidelity settings we use for the benchmark. We stuck with the 1080p test for this title because the same trends carry over to 1440p.

The overclocked Ryzen 9 5900X still reigns supreme in this benchmark, but the Core i9-11900K closes the gap significantly. We see little additional uplift by toggling the ABT feature on in this title, but the 11900K impresses nonetheless with a 15% improvement over the 10900K while it takes a solid lead over the Ryzen field. Once again, the 11900K even beats its overclocked predecessor.



Meanwhile, we see impressive gains with the Core i5-11600K, too, with a 16.6% gen-on-gen improvement. Many of these same trends carry over to the 1440p results.

Project CARS 3 on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Project CARS 3 scales well with additional host compute, and the title obviously responds well to the Zen 3 architecture.

At stock settings, the Ryzen processors cling to the lead in the 1080p tests. Notably, the power-sipping stock Ryzen 5 5600X maintains the lead over the overclocked Intel processors. The Ryzen processors also scale well after tuning, propelling them to the top of the chart. Once again, the 11600K and 10900K both have significantly more performance than their prior-gen counterparts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Rendering Benchmarks on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The eight-core Core i9-11900K can't keep pace with the similarly-priced twelve-core Ryzen 9 5900X in the threaded rendering benchmarks — it's a rather lopsided competition. In fact, in some cases, the 11900K struggles to even keep pace with the previous-gen ten-core 10900K (the C-Ray and Blender benchmarks are good examples), and that's even after overclocking the 11900K. However, the Core i9-11900K is exceedingly competitive in AVX-enabled applications given its core counts and excels in the single-threaded rendering workloads, like POV-Ray and Cinebench, where it takes the top of the charts.

The Core i5-11600K is a solid gen-on-gen step forward, though that does come at the expense of much higher power draw, as you'll see in our power consumption tests. Overall, even in threaded workloads, the Core i5-11600K is much more competitive with the Ryzen 5 5600X than its predecessor. It also takes the lead in the single-threaded rendering benchmarks.

Encoding Benchmarks on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our encoding tests include benchmarks that respond best to single-threaded performance, like the quintessential LAME and FLAC examples, but the SVT-AV1 and SVT-HEVC tests represent a newer class of threaded encoders.

The Ryzen 5000 chips reset the LAME pecking order with their impressive IPC gains, but Intel's Rocket Lake chips regain the lead over their similarly-priced competitors.

Switching gears to HandBrake, which we test in both AVX-light x264 and AVX-heavy x265 flavors, shows that the Core i9-11900K is simply outmatched against the Ryzen 9 5900X. However, the Core i5-11600K has gained near-parity with the Ryzen 5 5600X in these tests, which bodes well given its lower pricing.

Web Browsing on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We test all of these benchmarks in a version-locked Chrome browser, with the notable exception of the Edge test. Unfortunately, Google has apparently thwarted our locking technique and recently updated our browser, repeatedly, on our test systems. As such, we re-tested all of these benchmarks.

These benchmarks are almost exclusively lightly-threaded, so Intel held sway in these tests until Zen 3 arrived and threw the lead in AMD's favor by substantial margins. The arrival of Rocket Lake upsets the hierarchy again on the strength of the single-core performance improvements.

Office and Productivity on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our GIMP benchmarks respond exceedingly well to single-threaded performance, and here we see a similar trend to the web browser tests - Intel has regained the lead in a convincing fashion. AMD still holds sway in a few of the tests, like the multi-threaded PCMark 10 photo editing benchmark, but these tests largely go to Intel.

Compilation, Compression, AVX Performance on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The timed LLVM compilation workload finds the Core i9-11900K once again struggling to match its previous-gen counterpart the 10900K, albeit not by substantial margins. We see that same trend emerge again in the NAMD tests.

Our y-cruncher tests are very interesting. This AVX-512 enabled benchmark yields tremendous generational performance gains in the single-threaded test, but performance doesn't scale as well to multiple cores. The densely-packed instructions press the Rocket Lake chips to the edges of their power envelope, which likely results in limited scaling.

Workstation CPU Benchmarks Test Notes

The following tests are configured to stress the systems with workstation-class workloads. We loaded down our test platforms with 64GB of DDR4 memory spread across four modules to accommodate the expanded memory capacity required for several of these workstation-focused tasks. We also outfitted the test systems with PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Adobe After Effects CC Render Node Benchmark on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Puget Systems is a boutique vendor that caters to professional users with custom-designed systems targeted at specific workloads. The company has developed a series of acclaimed benchmarks for Adobe software, which you can find here .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The previous-gen Core i9-10900K served as a popular CPU for many professional applications, so we took the Core i9-11900K through this battery of tests. The Core i5-11600K and Ryzen 5 5600X aren't as attractive for these types of workloads, so we left them out of the test pool. We also assume that most professional users will be savvy enough to enable ABT, so we only tested the stock configuration with the feature enabled.



This benchmark measures live playback and export performance with several codecs at 4K and 8K resolutions. It also incorporates 'Heavy GPU' and 'Heavy CPU' effects that stress the system beyond a typical workload.

Adobe Photoshop CC Benchmark on Core i9-11900K and i5-11600K

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Photoshop benchmark measures performance in a diverse range of tasks, measuring the amount of time taken to complete general tasks and apply filters. This test leans heavily on GPU acceleration,

The Core i9-11900K ABT configuration delivers an impressive 12.5% increase over the stock 10900K, and it takes the overall lead after tuning. It's also surprisingly competitive with the core-heavy Ryzen 9 5900X.

Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K Gear 1 and Gear 2 Memory Modes

Intel's new Gear 1 and Gear 2 modes present yet another new testing parameter, so we tested the performance impact in gaming between the two modes. As a reminder, Gear 1 is the optimal setting with the memory and memory controller operating at the same speed (1:1), which is best for low-latency applications like gaming. Gear 2 allows the memory to operate at twice the speed of the memory controller (2:1) and results in higher data transfer rates but also higher latency.

This setting adheres to the JEDEC Gear specification and is similar to AMD's arrangement with its Ryzen 5000 chips, but Intel's implementation is different: The functional maximum memory overclocking limit of Gear 1 falls between DDR4-3600 and DDR4-3800, depending on chip quality. Also, there isn't a method to increase Rocket's memory frequency beyond DDR4-3800 and remain in a 1:1 ratio (unlike AMD's 1:1 implementation that can be extended by adjusting the fabric ratio).

This presents an issue with the Core i5-11600K, which, at stock settings, supports DDR4-3200 in 2:1 and DDR4-2933 in 1:1. We measured Gear 1 memory latency for DDR4-2933 (CL14) at 52.3ns and Gear 2 DDR4-3200 memory latency at 59.3ns (per AIDA). After testing, we found that the higher Gear 2 memory latency has a varying impact on different game titles, with memory-sensitive games like Far Cry 5 suffering the most (5% at 1080p), but most other titles declining in the 2% to 3% range. Due to these persistent deltas, we only presented the Core i5-11600K in Gear 1 mode with DDR4-2933 memory for our stock test results.

The new Gear modes also present a new challenge for Intel memory overclocking, which we encountered with the Core i9-11900K. With both Rocket Lake chips, we could only reach DDR4-3600 while remaining in a 1:1 ratio. Additional tuning and/or motherboard firmware refinements could yield better results in the future.

To reach beyond our limit of DDR4-3600 to DDR4-4000, we toggled on Gear 2 mode with the Core i9-11900K and 11600K in tandem with our overclocked core frequencies. However, DDR4-4000 (C17) in Gear 2 mode resulted in lower performance in nearly every title in our test suite, leading us to test our overclocked configurations in 1:1 mode at DDR4-3600. We might rectify this with tighter timings or newer firmwares in the future, but time constraints came into play for this round of testing. Look to these pages for follow-up coverage on Rocket Lake memory scaling in the future.

Core i9-11900K Boost Frequency Testing, Thermals, and Overclocking

The Core i9-10900K earned a reputation as a power-hungry chip with excessive thermals — we even recorded up to a 332W peak power draw with our sample. The Core i9-11900K comes with the same 125 PL1 and 250W PL2 rating as its predecessor, so we set out to see if the new chip follows the same trend.

We're not big fans of most over-the-top stress-testing utilities: There's a stark difference between the power consumed during stress testing applications that serve as a power virus and the power consumption you'll see during everyday use with the majority of 'normal' applications. In fact, we often don't include Prime95 power measurements in our standard CPU reviews, largely because there is a massive disconnect between this extremely rigorous stress test and the power consumption and thermal load generated by most real-world applications. But, curiosity strikes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We topped the chip with our trusty Corsair H115i 280mm watercooler and ran Prime95 with an AVX-512 stress test. The Core i9-11900K pulled a peak of 295W during the test, and temps topped out at 100C for brief periods. We did see much better power management with the 11900K than the 10900K, though — the 11900K didn't suffer from the frequency reductions (typically indicative of thermal throttling) we saw with the 10900K.

We also tested with y-cruncher, a multi-threaded AVX-powered test that computes pi, technically making it a real application. This is the most brutal benchmark we have in our standard test suite, and it also uses AVX-512, allowing us to test the peak thermal and power load with the 11900K in the ABT configuration with all power limits lifted.



We armed the chip with 64GB of DDR4 memory to ensure that y-cruncher, which requires more memory capacity to run larger calculations, had enough headroom to calculate out to 10 billion digits. Then we ran it in a loop. Here we can somewhat lower power consumption than we did with Prime95, with a peak of 273W and a peak temperature of 94C, albeit for sporadic periods. The 11900K holds its all-core clock well during this very stressful application, again not dropping below 4.8 GHz.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We also ran our standard thermal and power testing with intense multi-threaded applications, like AVX-powered Blender and HandBrake distributions. This series of tests runs the Corona ray-tracing benchmark, several HandBrake runs, POV-Ray, Cinebench R20, and four different Blender renders. All of these tests make an appearance in our standard test suite and represent real-world usage.

Here we've cycled through the various power settings covering our overclocked configuration, the chip with power limits unlocked with ABT active, with power limits locked and ABT active, and a fully-power-limited test that adheres to Intel's recommended (but not enforced) power limits.

Overclocking the Core i9-11900K was straightforward. We set the core frequency to 5.2 GHz with a vCore of 1.44V and left the loadline calibration settings on auto. We dialed in a -2 AVX2 offset, and in the interest of time, assigned a -5 AVX-512 offset to prevent crashing during the one heavy AVX-512 test (y-cruncher) in our scripted test suite. We also tuned the memory to DDR4-3600 with 14-14-14-36 timings.

The key takeaway here is that the Core i9-11900K runs just fine with no throttling or extremely excessive power draw during most everyday workloads that aren't AVX-512 enabled. As you can see in the final slides, the fully-locked test configuration yields the least power draw and lowest clock rates, which would be a good fit for those with less-capable coolers. We also ran a full spate of single-threaded tests, but there really isn't much to share — the chip hit 5.3 GHz frequently on all power settings (except the 5.2 GHz overclock).

Core i5-11600K Boost Frequency Testing, Thermals, and Overclocking

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Luckily, the Core i5-11600K doesn't have as many possible configurations because it doesn't come with ABT tech, but it does have a much higher PL2 limit than its predecessor. As such, we tested with the power limits lifted once again.

Surprisingly, the Prime95 test exposes a 221W peak power draw, which is less than what we measured during the y-cruncher test that's up next. This errant result is repeatable and leads us to believe that, due to a bug or other errata, the chip is shifting into a lower power state in this specific test — other tests perform within expectations. For instance, the max all-core clock hits 4.6 GHz during Prime95, while the stays at a healthy 4.8 GHz during the y-cruncher benchmark below. We'll dig in a bit more in the coming days to see if we can find a fix.

In contrast, y-cruncher performed to our expectations. We recorded a peak of 274W and peak temperatures of 94C, showing that Intel is dialing up the power as much as it can to keep pace with the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Overclocking the Core i5-11600K was also fairly simple, we dialed in the 5.0 GHz overclock with a 1.45V vCore, set load line calibration at Level 5, and assigned a -2 offset for both AVX2 and AVX-512. We also tuned the memory to DDR4-3600 with 14-14-14-36 timings in Gear 1.

We included tests with our all-core 5.0 GHz overclock in the above album. The chip frequently dropped down to its -2 AVX2 offset during our multithreaded tests, and peak power reached 240W during y-cruncher, albeit very briefly. However, despite that high peak power draw, the chip stayed within relatively decent temperature ranges below 80C during non-AVX-512 workloads. Power also hovered in the 200W range during most of the tests.

There weren't any surprises during the stock boost tests - we see peak temperatures of 88C and peak power hits 210W. The chip also frequently boosted to its rated 4.9 GHz during brief intermediate workloads, denoting that it hits peak Turbo Boost 2 frequencies easily.

Power Consumption and Efficiency

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Now that we've shown the peaks of power consumption, it's time to see how that relates to efficiency. The Core i9-11900K sets the new high power mark in several of our power tests, and the Core i5-11600K also draws much more power than its predecessor, which isn't surprising given its higher PL2 rating.

Ryzen 5000's power consumption and efficiency, especially with the high core count models, is impressive. As you can see in our renders-per-day measurements, Intel's Rocket Lake Core i5-11600K and i9-11900K aren't nearly as efficient as AMD's chips.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Here we take a slightly different look at power consumption by calculating the cumulative amount of energy required to perform Blender and x264 and x265 HandBrake workloads, respectively. We plot this 'task energy' value in Kilojoules on the left side of the chart.

These workloads are comprised of a fixed amount of work, so we can plot the task energy against the time required to finish the job (bottom axis), thus generating a really useful power chart.

Bear in mind that faster compute times, and lower task energy requirements, are ideal. That means processors that fall the closest to the bottom left corner of the chart are best. That distinction still belongs to Ryzen 5000.

Conclusion

Intel has taken a bold risk with its Rocket Lake chips as it has reduced peak core counts in the face of an unrelenting competitor that has completely redefined our expectations for core-heavy chips on the mainstream desktop. However, Rocket Lake does realize impressive generational performance gains, particularly in gaming and lightly-threaded applications (or workloads that can leverage AVX-512 and DL Boost) through the benefits of the new Cypress Cove architecture.

However, Intel still had to dial up the power further to stay within competitive range of AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips, and that brings undesirable side effects. Pricing for the high-end model complicates matters, too.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Core i9-11900K delivers impressive performance in both single-threaded applications and gaming, but it doesn't cement itself as the clear leader. The 11900K also trails the price-comparable (at least based on general pricing guidelines) Ryzen 5900X in threaded workloads.

Assume for a second that both Intel and AMD's chips are available for close to the tray/suggested pricing (a dream, I know). For gamers, the Core i9-11900K would have to show a more appreciable advantage to justify its price tag and power consumption — the performance deltas are so slim you likely wouldn't see much difference with current-gen GPUs. But you will see the extra cost associated with buying a robust motherboard to feed the chip and an adequate cooler to unlock the best performance. You'll also sacrifice quite a bit of threaded performance by choosing the 11900K over the Ryzen 9 5900X.

Hopefully, Intel surprises us again and launches a value-alternative flagship chip, like the Core i9-10850K. That chip was largely identical to the flagship Core i9-10900K but came with a $35 discount.

At least the six-core twelve-thread Core i5-11600K lands with a much friendlier $262 price point, making it much more competitive with AMD's comparable $300 Ryzen 5 5600X that currently sells far over suggested pricing due to shortages.

The Core i5-11600K has a very competitive price-to-performance ratio compared to the $300 Ryzen 5 5600X in a broad swath of games and applications. While the Core i5-10600K may not claim outright supremacy, its mixture of price and performance makes it a solid buy if you're willing to overlook the higher power consumption. The 11600K actually serves up quite a bit of performance for a ~$262 chip, and the graphics-less 10600KF is a steal if you can find it anywhere near the $237 tray pricing.

This is all provided, of course, that you can find any of these chips at close to suggested pricing. Like other chipmakers, AMD has been beset by chip shortages for several months, leading to unavailability and high pricing, and there doesn't appear to be a quick resolution on the near horizon. Intel has appeared to maintain a better supply of its chips, but it's hard to ascertain Rocket Lake's real-world pricing or availability until the chips are on the open market.

That means that, for the foreseeable future, any chip that meets your immediate needs and is available at reasonable retail pricing probably wins by default.