Intel Discontinues Several 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Intel has issued a product change notification (PCN) which discontinues various 11th Generation Tiger Lake mobile processors. The retirees include several SKUs from the Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, Core i9, and Xeon W line-ups. Tiger Lake launched between 2020 and 2021, so they aren't long in the tooth. However, the 10nm processors have become obsolete now that Intel has 12th Generation Alder Lake and 13th Generation Raptor Lake line-ups in the company's ranks.

The chipmaker isn't axing the entire Tiger Lake-H line-up. So far, the affected products are mainly Tiger Lake-H (45W) chips since demand has shifted to Intel's newer processor offerings. The discontinued SKUs range from the Core i5-11260H to the Core i9-11950H. Intel has included the Xeon W-11855M on the list. The Xeon W-11855M hexa-core processor is one of the only two Xeon Tiger Lake parts. The Xeon W-11955M Processor, which wields eight cores, is safe for now. There still seems to be some demand for Tiger Lake chips with IPUs (image processing units). Intel hasn't terminated models, such as the Core i7-11390H or the Core i5-11320H.

Intel's partners can place final orders on the 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors by June 30, 2023. After that, however, the shipping date will vary depending on the model. For example, Intel will ship the Core i5-11500H, Core i7-11850H, Core i9-11950H, and Xeon W-11855M by April 26, 2024 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the last shipment date for the remaining Tiger Lake SKUs is January 26, 2024 (opens in new tab).

Discontinued Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Marketing Name Platform Product Code S SPEC MM# Stepping Intel Core i5-11260H Processor Mobile FH8069004351513 S RKT0 99AFDX R0 Intel Core i5-11400H Processor Mobile FH8069004351613 S RKT1 99AFDZ R0 Intel Core i7-11800H Processor Mobile FH8069004352018 S RKT3 99AFF1 R0 Intel Core i9-11900H Processor Mobile FH8069004352617 S RKT7 99AFF8 R0 Intel Core i7-11600H Processor Mobile FH8069004670407 S RKT9 99AFFA R0 Intel Core i5-11500H Processor Mobile FH8069004351711 S RKT2 99AFF0 R0 Intel Core i7-11850H Processor Mobile FH8069004352114 S RKT4 99AFF2 R0 Intel Core i9-11950H Processor Mobile FH8069004352616 S RKT6 99AFF7 R0 Intel Xeon W-11855M Processor Mobile FH8069004466609 S RKT8 99AFF9 R0 Intel Core i9-11900KB Processor Desktop FH8069004610310 S RKU4 99AFWD R0 Intel Core i7-11700B Processor Desktop FH8069004610410 S RKU5 99AFWF R0 Intel Core i5-11500B Processor Desktop FH8069004610507 S RKU6 99AFWG R0 Intel Core i3-11100B Processor Desktop FH8069004610609 S RKU7 99AFWH R0

The 11th Generation Tiger Lake B-series processors, which feature a 65W TDP, have also reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. Intel had brought a couple of its 45W Tiger Lake chips to the desktop via the BGA route. Processors, including the Core i9-11900KB, Core i7-11700B, Core i5-11500B, and Core i3-11100B, were viable for vendors specializing in small form-factor (SFF) systems. Like the Tiger Lake-H chips, clients have until June 30, 2023, to put in the final orders, and Intel will ship the orders out before January 26, 2024.

A few months ago, Intel had bid the company's 11th Generation Rocket Lake desktop processors. So naturally, the writings were already on the wall that Tiger Lake wouldn't be safe from the next cut. There aren't many Tiger Lake chips left, so the 10nm family of mobile chips will eventually cease to exist. It shouldn't matter to consumers, though, as faster mobile Alder Lake and Raptor Lake alternatives are already on the market.