Intel i7 9700K CPU Discounted 17% Through Best Buy

If you're an Intel fan, you should check out this deal on the i7-9700K processor available from Best Buy. It usually runs for $349 but is currently listed on Best Buy's website for just $289. Not only do you get the CPU, it also comes with a free digital copy of Marvel's Avengers Standard Edition.

The Intel i7-9700K is an octa-core CPU with 8 threads total. It includes 12 MB of integrated cache. While operating normally, it can reach speeds up to 3.6 GHz. Take advantage of turbo mode, however, and you're looking at speeds as high as 4.9 GHz.

You will need an LGA 1151 socket to use this processor. Make sure your motherboard is compatible and includes the appropriate socket before securing your purchase.