It's Big, It's Fast, and It's Curved: MSI's New G32CQ4 Gaming Monitor

Big, fast, curved, and priced within reason. What's not to like?

There's nothing quite as satisfying as playing a game on a big monitor, and MSI's latest contender, the G32CQ4, should be good for satisfying your inner child. This new display comes in at a walloping 32-inches, and packs a high refresh rate and resolution fitting for gaming.

Typically, you would like a 32-inch monitor to feature a 4K panel, but GPUs haven't yet come far enough to support 4K gaming at high refresh rates, which is why it's not such a bad thing that the G32CQ4 comes with a QHD (2560 x 1440) pixel resolution. With about 4-million pixels to push, higher-end graphics cards will be able to get close to its 165 Hz refresh rate, offering buttery-smooth gaming on the big screen. But, if you really do want 4K and don't mind a lower refresh rate, perhaps the MAG321CURV is more for you.

The panel is built on VA technology, which will land you an impressive 3000:1 static contrast ratio, though peak brightness is limited to 250 nits. The panel is curved at 1500R (1.5-meters to center), and supports AMD Freesync to reduce stuttering and tearing. 

Being a VA panel, it comes with quite alright color reproduction, covering 114.8 percent of the sRGB space and 91.43 percent of DCI-P3. The display's stand supports swivel and tilt adjustments.

All things considered, MSI's Optix G32CQ4 offers a compelling, budget-friendly big-screen gaming package. It doesn't fill the high-brightness, HDR or full array of stand adjustment checkboxes, but this just means it should come in at a friendlier price, as is the goal of MSI's C4 line of gaming displays. No official word on US pricing yet, but we have spotted a pre-release listing for the display in Europe with a price tag of €449, so expect a similar figure in the US.

  • Carlos Enrique 07 July 2020 13:33
    VA and 250 nits..........Next, please.
  • gg83 07 July 2020 17:40
    Carlos Enrique said:
    VA and 250 nits..........Next, please.
    Yeah. Especially with the new Samsung g7 and g9 with hdr 1000. Seems like a hard sell
  • TDTT9171111 08 July 2020 02:32
    Spec and looks are great comparing to my Gigabyte G32QC. Same specs, same looks even the little power led on the right side. Power button is the same location in the back yet price are more than what my gigabyte cost Lol QC n CQ are switched. I wonder if same manufacturer is making these 2 monitor.
