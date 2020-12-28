Jonsbo's New Wicked LAN Party Case: The BO 100

The last time we built the RGBaby, a neat, tidy, and small RGB system that was easy to carry around, we used a Jonsbo A4 case. Now, Jonsbo has built another small chassis, this time the BO 100, as spotted by Hermitage Akihabara.

This case takes a different approach, instead placing a 4mm thick tempered glass window at the front with a nice aluminum enclosure around the system. It also has a leather carrying strap, making it look a bit like a high-tech handbag.

It's only suited for use with Mini-ITX boards and dual-slot graphics cards. Due to the limited GPU length of 207mm, 140mm wide, and 48mm thick, you won't get the biggest GPUs into here, and certainly not an RTX 3090 -- you'll need a short-format card for this case, but that's a sacrifice you're willing to make for an SFF system, right?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jonsplus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jonsplus)

However, despite being placed close to the side, the GPU should get decent cooling due to the perforation in the side panel that supplies it with fresh air. The CPU can be well-off, too, with space for CPU coolers up to 158mm tall, or you can opt to install a 120mm AIO.

The entire internal chassis is made from steel and slides right out the back of the case. This should make assembly quite easy with open access from all sides.

Only SFX and SFX-L power supplies are supported, and the front I/O consists of USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 ports, and one audio/mic combo jack.

Jonsbo hasn't announced pricing or availability yet.