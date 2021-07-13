Jonsbo N1 ITX Case Stands Tall

Jonsbo's latest case is the minimalist N1. An aluminum alloy case that looks good both standing tall or flat on your desk. It also manages to squeeze five 3.5 HDD drives, the same capacity as found in many ATX cases.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo)

Measuring 6.7 x 13.9 x 8.5 inches (170 x 354 x 217 mm) Jonsbo's N1 brushed silver aluminum alloy case is sleek and uncluttered. If space is at a premium setting the N1 upright, using the included aluminum feet will reclaim precious space.

The front I/O is sparse with just a single USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and audio port. The N1 has only a single 140mm integrated fan, drawing air from perforations around the front of the case. The 140mm fan blows air over up to five 3.5 inch HDD drives. Fully populated these drives could cause airflow issues and lead to higher temperatures. Additional ventilation is provided via perforations on the case sides adding to airflow for our CPU, GPU and PSU fans. At the rear of the case is where we find space for an ITX motherboard and SFX PSU, and there is just enough space left over for a single 2.5 inch SSD drive.

On the rear of the case is a cutout for a GPU, but don't set your heart on an RTX 3000 series or AMD RX card. Space is tight for a GPU and we are restricted to low profile cards less than 185mm in length.

The Jonsbo N1 is an exceptionally nice looking case; between its aluminum body and versatility of orientation, it could be something to look at in the future.

Price and availability are unknown at this time.