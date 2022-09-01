Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 32-inch 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor Debuts

Lenovo has announced a new entry into its growing Legion family of gaming monitors: the Legion Y32p-30. While the name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, Lenovo hopes to entice gamers with a 31.5-inch panel size with a new bezel-less design (at least on three sides).

The Legion Y32p-30 features a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel with a contrast ratio of 1,000:1 (typical). Brightness is rated at 400 nits peak (DisplayHDR 400 certified), while 350 nits is what you'll regularly see with the monitor. Lenovo says the Legion Y32p-30 covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

Since this is being billed as a gaming monitor, the Legion Y32p-30 is spec'd for a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time (MPRT). Although Lenovo didn’t mention it in its press materials, the company informed me that the Legion Y32p-30 supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

Given its gaming focus, you won’t be surprised to learn that Lenovo has affixed a smart RGB lighting element beneath the front bezel. The RGB effect is meant to sync with the colors on-screen to give gamers a more immersive experience while playing. An ambient light sensor is also included to automatically adjust screen brightness based on available light in your room. There’s also blue light protection with Eyesafe 2.0 certification.

When it comes to connectivity, the Legion Y32p-30 has HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 hookup. You can connect the monitor to your PC using USB-C (DisplayPort Alt-Mode) if you prefer. An integrated USB hub gives you access to one USB 3.1 Type-C and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. Also thrown into the mix are a built-in KVM switch and picture-in-picture display modes. There’s one 3.5mm audio out jack but no internal speakers. And if you look on the left-hand side of the monitor (pictured above), you’ll find a fold-out hanger for your headphones.

The Legion Y32p-30 is VESA 100 compatible, while the stand supports -5 to 22-degree tilt, -30 to 30-degree swivel, and is height adjustable by up to 135mm.

According to Lenovo, the Legion Y32p-30 will launch this December with an MSRP of $749.99.