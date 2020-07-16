Lenovo Introduces Suite of AMD Ryzen Gaming PCs

Lenovo is today announcing a new batch of AMD-powered Legion gaming PCs, including a desktop and laptops. They will start to release this month and into the fall.
The two laptops are the Lenovo Legion 5 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. They share similar specs with CPUs up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and 1TB SSD, but the Legion goes up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 while the IdeaPad, a more entry-level machine, goes up to a GTX 1650 Ti.
|Lenovo Legion 5
|Lenovo Legion Tower 5
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|CPU
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|Graphics
|Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
|Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
|Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
|RAM
|Up to 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz
|Up to 128GB DDR4 3200 MHz
|Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 2x 1TB PCIe SSD and 2x 2TB 3.5 HDD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Display
|15.6 inch or 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, Dolby Vision
|N/A
|15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 120 Hz
|Availability Date
|September 2020
|October 2020
|July 2020
|Starting Price
|$1,089.99
|$829.99
|$659.99
The 15-inch version of the Legion 5 has been previously announced, but now the company is introducing a 17-inch version. Both will have FHD displays with options for Dolby Vision. The IdeaPad 3, with its 15.6-inch display, will go up to 120 Hz.
Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 will go on sale this month starting at $659.99, but you’ll have to wait until September for the Legion 5, which starts at $1,089.99.
The Legion 5 features Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard with 1.5mm of travel, while the IdeaPad does not.
As for the desktop it’s an AMD version of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i announced earlier this year, now dubbed the Lenovo Legion Tower 5. It comes with up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. That’s a strange mix given the CPU is insane overkill for gaming, while the GPU is a step down from the 2080 Super (not to mention the 2080 Ti).
That all fits in a 16-liter chassis, with options for a 150W air cooler for the CPU or a 200W all-in-one liquid cooler. The Legion Tower 5 desktop will launch in October starting at $829.99.
Lenovo has two other devices on the docket, both of which won’t be available in the United States. The Lenovo Legion 5P is a 15-inch gaming laptop with more prominent branding targeted at esports with a 144Hz refresh rate. The other, a desktop, is the IdeaCentre Gaming 5 with a blue chassis housing up to a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Prices and release dates for those will vary by region.