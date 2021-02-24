Lenovo Unveils P40w-20 5K Curved Ultra-Wide Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 & Intel AMT

Lenovo has introduced its new ultrawide business display designed primarily for office use. The ThinkVision P40w-20 features a Thunderbolt 4 interface (along with other inputs) and comes with a built-in hub with multiple USB ports and a GbE connector. In addition, the monitor fully supports Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT), which is important for parties that use remotely managed vPro machines.

The Lenovo ThinkVision P40w-20 LCD is based on a 39.7-inch 10-bit IPS panel featuring a 2.5-meter radius curvature, a 5120 x 2160 resolution, a typical brightness of 300 nits, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 178º/178º vertical/horizontal viewing angles. Though it's not designed to compete with the best gaming monitors, the P40w-20 offers a better-than-the-minimum 75 Hz refresh rate, along with 6 ms normal or 4 ms extreme response times.

As for colors, the monitor promises to display 99% of the sRGB as well as 98% of the DCI-P3 color spaces. The LCD ships factory-calibrated with a Delta E<2 accuracy. Meanwhile, the product does not officially support the Adobe RGB color gamut.

The ThinkVision P40w-20 has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and is therefore aimed at multitasking professionals rather than on those who need to replace two displays with one. Meanwhile, the unit still has a built-in KVM switch and supports Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture capabilities in a bid to more comfortably use the LCD with more than one PC.

One of the key selling points of the ThinkVision P40w-20 is its connectivity. The product comes with two Thunderbolt 4 connectors (the second one to be used for daisy chaining another LCD or a storage subsystem), one DisplayPort 1.4, and one HDMI 2.0 input. The display is also equipped with one GbE port, a quad-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub (with a USB Type-B upstream port), and an additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (supporting power delivery of up to 27 Watts). In addition, the unit has an audio jack, but there is no word whether it has a built-in speaker.

The Ethernet port on the ThinkVision P40w-20 fully supports such capabilities as Wake-on-LAN (S3/S4/S5), PXE Boot,and MAC address pass through to transfer and securely maintain a network to up to two connected sources simultaneously. The GbE chip inside the port can also support Intel Active Management Technology for Intel vPro clients

Like most monitors for professionals, the Lenovo ThinkVision P40w-20 comes with an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel. Alternatively, a VESA mount can be used, which will be particularly handy for multi-monitor configurations.

Lenovo plans to start selling its ThinkVision P40w display in June, 2021, for an MSRP of $1,699.