Lian Li's Dual-Chamber PC-O11 Case, Available At Last

It’s not exactly a state secret that Lian Li has been working on its PC-O11, but after the long wait, we’ve finally reached the day that Lian Li is officially announcing it with pricing and availability information.

The case follows a similar design as the PC-Q37 and the PC-O11, with a dual-chamber design and a lavish use of tempered glass. The main compartment of the case holds up to an E-ATX motherboard, four dual-slot graphics cards, and up to three radiators (two 360mm and one 240mm unit). They fit at the top and bottom of the chassis, with the third one on a bracket at the front. The rear has mounts for a couple of 80mm fans, and you can also mount 2.5” drives on a handful of the fan mounts. Two large tempered glass panels cover this compartment, so the rubber cable management grommets to keep everything looking tidy are a welcome addition.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

In the secondary compartment, there's room for an ATX power supply (contrary to the PC-O10’s SFX-only options) and seven drives (two 2.5” units and four 3.5” hard drives.) Fortunately, this side is covered with brushed aluminum panels, so nobody will punish you for not managing the cables nicely.

The PC-O11 measures 506 x 277 x 457mm (HxWxD) and weighs 10.6kg. That’s quite hefty, but the tempered glass contributes significantly to it, and Lian Li opted for a steel internal chassis in order to keep the price somewhat reasonable.

Front I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, the usual pair of HD audio jacks, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Admittedly, with the large tempered glass panels and few air intake locations, don't expect high air flow from the PC-O11; but then again, PC components don't make as much heat as they used to.

The Lian Li PC-O11 is available now from Newegg for $230.