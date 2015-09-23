Lian-Li Launches Windowed PC-Q10WX: A Tiny Case To Show Off Your Hardware

Lian Li has announced the PC-Q10WX Mini-ITX chassis. The company said the new case is designed to house a number of larger components despite its compact size. The entire left side of the case is a window to show off all of the installed hardware.

The case measures 207 mm wide, 277 mm tall and has a depth of 335 mm. Inside this tiny space, Lian Li managed to make room for ATX power supplies as long as 150 mm, and graphics cards as long as 270 mm. The company even managed to accommodate CPU coolers as tall as 140 mm. The case is also able to accommodate a 240 mm radiator on the top, and a second 120 mm radiator on the rear of the case, making it possible to have a fairly robust water cooling system installed.

To manage this feat, Lian Li used some creative thinking in the placement of components. The power supply is housed in the front of the case, in a vertical position with the cables hanging at the bottom. There is a power extension inside the case leading to a jack on the rear. Hard drives are installed below the graphics card at the bottom of the case. There is space for two 3.5-inch drives, or three 2.5-inch drives. If a full-size drive is installed, only one more drive can be added at the bottom, regardless of size. A slot-load DVD drive can be installed vertically, directly in front of the power supply. A 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drive can be installed in this space if an optical drive is not needed.

On the front of the aluminum constructed case, near the bottom, Lian Li has included two USB 3.0 ports, a pair of audio jacks for headphones and microphone, and an aluminum power button. The bottom of the case has four aluminum pegs with rubberized feet to keep the case off the ground. The only part of the case that isn't aluminum is the left-hand side, which is made of glass and held on with four screws.

Lian Li said the PC-Q10WX will go on sale within September for a suggested price of $119.99.

