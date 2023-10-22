Liquid Cooled PC With ‘Real Human Blood’ Lined up as Diablo IV Give Away

Blizzard is preparing to give away a “custom liquid-cooled PC infused with real human blood.” This gruesomely powerful PC sweepstakes prize is being dangled in front of fans to promote Diablo IV Season of Blood and encourage blood donations to hospitals in the US.

The outlandish reasoning behind Blizzard’s bloody PC sweepstakes is that from Oct 20 to Nov 20, 2023, it will encourage gamers in the US to visit blood donation centers in the US. It is hoped that those donating blood and logging their contribution will exceed 666 quarts (or more) of blood harvested before the time is up. At that point, a sweepstake prize of the liquid-cooled PC with “real human blood” will go live. There are a number of other ‘Blood Harvest’ goals between 0 and 666 quarts, as follows:

220 quarts. All players will receive weapon cosmetics including a Dagger: Bloodpetal Anlace, Axe: Bloodpetal Sever, Necromancer Focus: Bloodpetal Heart, Sword: Bloodpetal Blade, and Druid Staff: Bloodpetal Bludgeon.

440 quarts. All players will receive the Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian Armor Cosmetic plus the weapon cosmetics mentioned previously.

666 quarts. All players will receive the above plus the Vermilion Eye Piebald Mount. Additionally, the headlining sweepstakes to win the custom real human blood-infused PC will unlock (US gamers, aged 18 plus).

Unlocks will occur on Nov 22.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard) Progress - already at 21% (Image credit: Blizzard) A Scary PC Tower

Blood Infused PC Details

Thankfully, we have more details about the PC, beyond its blood infused nature. Blizzard says that the PC is powered by the following potent components:

Intel Core i9 13900K CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

64 GB of DDR5 RAM

3 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD Storage

EK-Quantum Vector GPU Waterblock

Case with signature Diablo color palette with custom Season of Blood graphics

Having human blood floating around the liquid cooling loop seems unlikely, even in this already unlikely scenario. We reckon it would be more likely that some dehydrated blood is used as a paint pigment, behind a gloss coating, or something like that. An FAQ about the promotion is available which should clear up all your other questions.