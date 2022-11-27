Live
Best Cyber Monday Deals on PC Hardware: CPUs, GPUs, SSDs and More
We're tracking all the latest savings components and peripherals.
The Cyber Monday deals even is in full swing, with major retailers offering deals on PCs and components such as SSDs, CPUs, graphics cards, motherboards and more. Some of the best savings are on storage, monitors, peripherals and 3D printers.
Below, we're highlighting the very best Cyber Monday deals you can get, based on our research and expertise. You can also find comprehensive lists of deals on our best CPU deals, SSD deals, graphics card deals, gaming PC deals and 3D printer deals pages.
Quick Links: Cyber Monday Deals
- Best Buy: S322DGM, Best Gaming Monitor (2K, 165 Hz), Now $249 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Now $179 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: S2722DGM 2K, 165 Hz monitor Now $189 (opens in new tab)! (all-time low)
- Dell: Save up to $680 on Alienware laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Core i5 / 16GB / 512GB now $1,229 (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 50% on laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on monitors (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Save Up to 16% on Ryzen 7000 CPUs (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Up to $200 off Graphics Cards (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Save Up to $150 on CPUs (opens in new tab)
Quick Links: UK Cyber Monday Deals
- Amazon UK: Up to 39% off Monitors (opens in new tab)
- Amazon UK: Up to 50% off Memory and Storage (opens in new tab)
- Amazon UK: Up to 25% off HP and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD is $169 at Amazon
- SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $259)
One of the fastest SSDs you can buy is now at an all-time low price. The SK hynix Platinum P41 boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps, along with 1.4 and 1.3 million IOPS. Normally selling for $259, the 2TB capacity is now just $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab), an all-time low price for Cyber Monday.
Up until very recently, the Platinum P41 sat at the top of our list of best SSDs, because it was the fastest drive we had ever tested. While Samsung's 990 Pro has now claimed the top spot by showing slightly better numbers, that drive is a lot more expensive.
We reviewed the SK hynix Platinum P41 when it launched this past summer and we gave it 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award because of its class-leading performance, strong showing in sustained workloads and amazing power efficiency. As you can see in the chart below, the Platinum P41 beat all of its competitors handily on 3DMark's SSD performance test for gamers, finishing 7.9 percent above the second-place Kingston KC3000.
The SK hynix Platinum P41 is also among the most power efficient PCIe 4.0 drives we've tested, posting a rate of performance-per-watt that exceeds even the PCIe 3.0 SK hynix Gold P31.
The Sk hynix Platinum P41 is not only a great choice for your desktop, but it is power efficient enough for a laptop upgrade. The $169 price (opens in new tab) for 2TB is really hard to beat, given what you get.
Great Time to Starting 3D Printing: Our Favorites Start at $189
- Anycubic Kobra Go: now $189 at Anycubic (opens in new tab) or $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $269)
- Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro: now $369 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $499)
If you haven't already started 3D printing, Cyber Monday presents a great opportunity for you to claim aboard the maker train for cheap. Several of the models that make up our list of the Best 3D printers are on huge sales.
If you're looking to make an inexpensive start, the Anycubic Kobra Go is an excellent choice. This open-frame printer outputs excellent quality prints in PLA or PETG filaments and it has auto bed leveling so you can keep your prints level without tightening and loosening screws. Normally selling for well above $200, the Kobra Go is now $189 at Anycubic (opens in new tab) / $189 from Amazon.
Amazingly, when we reviewed the Anycubic Kobra Go, we were able to print this stretchy replica of DaveMoneySign’s Taco Bell Bag (opens in new tab) in flexible TPU filament. That's a rarity, even on more expensive models.
However, we wouldn't expect to use TPU a lot on a printer that doesn't have a direct drive feed system which the Kobra Go does not). If you're got a larger budget, we recommend getting our favorite 3D printer overall, which is the Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro. Normally $499, you can get the S1 Pro at Amazon for just $369 (opens in new tab) today.
When we reviewed the Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro earlier this year, we complimented its great user interface, awesome print output, auto bed leveling and streaming-hot direct drive feeding system.
The hotend on this printer can go all the way up to 300 degrees celsius which makes it ideal for filaments like TPU. It also comes with a PEI coated, flexible build plate that makes removing prints a breeze.
If you're interested in other models, check out our list of the best 3D printer deals.
Repeal The Windows Tax: Get Windows 10 Pro for $18
- Windows 10 Pro OEM Key: now $18 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($179 from Microsoft)
- Windows 10 Pro OEM Key with online activation: now $28 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($179 from Microsoft)
- Windows 10 Home OEM Key: now $19 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($129 from Microsoft)
- Windows 10 Home OEM Online Activation Key: now $22 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($129 from Microsoft)
- Windows 11 Pro OEM Key: now $32 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($199 from Microsoft)
If you're building your own PC, Microsoft would you to pay it at least $129 for Windows. Nevermind that you might only be spending $500 on one of the best PC builds, the Redmond software giant wants to collect a Windows tax in the form of a massively overpriced Windows license, where Windows 10 or 11 Home cost $129 and Windows Pro costs $199.
The Windows licensing situation is profoundly unfair, because we know that OEMs such as Dell, Lenovo and HP don't pay anything close to $129 when they install Windows on the prebuilt laptops and desktops they sell. The exact amount OEMs pay for licenses is a tightly-guarded secret but it could be only a few dollars a unit.
So what's a PC builder to do? As we explain in our article on how to get Windows 10 or 11 for free or cheap, you have a few options. If you can move a license you already have to your PC (see how to transfer a Windows license), that's free (but OEM licenses that come on a prebuilt can't be transferred) . Or you could just choose not to enter a product key and have some an ugly watermark on your PC saying that Windows isn't activated.
Another option: buy an OEM key from a key reseller such as Kinguin . These marketplaces have grey market sellers who probably bought the keys from an OEM that paid very little for them and will pass on the savings to you. Today, because of Black Friday / Cyber Monday, Kinguin has a Windows 10 Pro OEM key for as little as $18 (opens in new tab) , Windows 10 Home for $19 (opens in new tab) or a Windows 11 Pro OEM key for $32 (opens in new tab) all with the code KINGWIN16.
While buying a Windows license from a third-party marketplace may seem shady, it is legal and it works. We've used Kinguin a number of times successfully. We do, however, recommend paying a few dollars extra for a key that offers online activation (see list of links above). If you use one that doesn't provide online activation, you may have to call Microsoft's phone activation line, wait on hold and deal with a person to activate the OS.
We also recommend buying a Windows key over a Windows 11 one, because Windows 10 keys are cheaper and you can just upgrade the OS for free to Windows 11 after installing.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Falls to Just $699
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Now $699 at Best Buy (was $1,150)
Although we haven't yet tested the Galaxy Book2 360 convertible laptop from Samsung, Best Buy is currently running a compelling deal as Black Friday winds down and Cyber Monday takes over. This particular Galaxy Book2 360 carries an MSRP of $1,149 but is now on sale for just $699.99 ($450 off).
That $699 price gets you a 12th-generation Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Since this laptop is more geared toward productivity, you will find discrete graphics. Instead, the Galaxy Book2 360 uses the integrated Iris Xe graphics engine.
The display measures 13.3 inches and features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Even more remarkable at this price point is that the Galaxy Book2 360 features one of Samsung's excellent AMOLED panels instead of the usual IPS panel we find at this price point. As a result, you should expect to see excellent color saturation and inky black with this display.
The Galaxy Book2 360 weighs just 2.62 pounds, and its battery lasts up to 18 hours, according to Samsung. Finally, the laptop comes from the factory with a 1-year warranty.
Get instant access to breaking news, in-depth reviews and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Hardware. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.