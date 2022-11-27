Best Cyber Monday Deals on PC Hardware: CPUs, GPUs, SSDs and More

Refresh

SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD is $169 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $259) One of the fastest SSDs you can buy is now at an all-time low price. The SK hynix Platinum P41 boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps, along with 1.4 and 1.3 million IOPS. Normally selling for $259, the 2TB capacity is now just $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab), an all-time low price for Cyber Monday. Up until very recently, the Platinum P41 sat at the top of our list of best SSDs, because it was the fastest drive we had ever tested. While Samsung's 990 Pro has now claimed the top spot by showing slightly better numbers, that drive is a lot more expensive. We reviewed the SK hynix Platinum P41 when it launched this past summer and we gave it 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award because of its class-leading performance, strong showing in sustained workloads and amazing power efficiency. As you can see in the chart below, the Platinum P41 beat all of its competitors handily on 3DMark's SSD performance test for gamers, finishing 7.9 percent above the second-place Kingston KC3000. (Image credit: Future) The SK hynix Platinum P41 is also among the most power efficient PCIe 4.0 drives we've tested, posting a rate of performance-per-watt that exceeds even the PCIe 3.0 SK hynix Gold P31. (Image credit: Future) The Sk hynix Platinum P41 is not only a great choice for your desktop, but it is power efficient enough for a laptop upgrade. The $169 price (opens in new tab) for 2TB is really hard to beat, given what you get.

with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($129 from Microsoft) Windows 11 Pro OEM Key: now $32 at Kinguin (opens in new tab) with coupon code KINGWIN16 ($199 from Microsoft) If you're building your own PC, Microsoft would you to pay it at least $129 for Windows. Nevermind that you might only be spending $500 on one of the best PC builds, the Redmond software giant wants to collect a Windows tax in the form of a massively overpriced Windows license, where Windows 10 or 11 Home cost $129 and Windows Pro costs $199. The Windows licensing situation is profoundly unfair, because we know that OEMs such as Dell, Lenovo and HP don't pay anything close to $129 when they install Windows on the prebuilt laptops and desktops they sell. The exact amount OEMs pay for licenses is a tightly-guarded secret but it could be only a few dollars a unit. So what's a PC builder to do? As we explain in our article on how to get Windows 10 or 11 for free or cheap, you have a few options. If you can move a license you already have to your PC (see how to transfer a Windows license), that's free (but OEM licenses that come on a prebuilt can't be transferred) . Or you could just choose not to enter a product key and have some an ugly watermark on your PC saying that Windows isn't activated. Another option: buy an OEM key from a key reseller such as Kinguin . These marketplaces have grey market sellers who probably bought the keys from an OEM that paid very little for them and will pass on the savings to you. Today, because of Black Friday / Cyber Monday, Kinguin has a Windows 10 Pro OEM key for as little as $18 (opens in new tab) , Windows 10 Home for $19 (opens in new tab) or a Windows 11 Pro OEM key for $32 (opens in new tab) all with the code KINGWIN16. While buying a Windows license from a third-party marketplace may seem shady, it is legal and it works. We've used Kinguin a number of times successfully. We do, however, recommend paying a few dollars extra for a key that offers online activation (see list of links above). If you use one that doesn't provide online activation, you may have to call Microsoft's phone activation line, wait on hold and deal with a person to activate the OS. We also recommend buying a Windows key over a Windows 11 one, because Windows 10 keys are cheaper and you can just upgrade the OS for free to Windows 11 after installing.