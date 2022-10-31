Live
Early Black Friday Deals on PC Hardware: Latest GPU, CPU and PC Sales
Black Friday is on November 25th in 2022, but sales are here now.
Black Friday, the annual discount bonanza, won't actually arrive until Friday, November 25th this year. However, Black Friday season has already begun, with major retailers offering early Black Friday deals on PCs and components such as SSDs, CPUs, graphics cards, motherboards and more. You can even find savings on peripherals and 3D printers.
Below, we're highlighting the best and very latest early Black Friday deals you can get now. You can also find comprehensive lists of deals on our best CPU deals, SSD deals, graphics card deals, gaming PC deals and 3D printer deals pages.
Quick Links: Early Black Friday Deals
- Amazon: All tech deals (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Up to 44% off Asus PCs (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to $400 off gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Save up to $450 on gaming laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Save up to $675 on non-gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 50% on laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% om monitors (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 30% on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: All GPU deals (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Save up to 17% on CPUs (opens in new tab)
Save $600 Off an Asus Rog G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop
It's still a way off before Black Friday hits us, but that hasn't stopped Best Buy from knocking out some great Early Black Friday deals. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop is on sale for just $1,099 (opens in new tab). The G15's configuration is powerful, and it's hard to find a gaming laptop that can match this much power at this price.
With an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor, and Radeon RX 6800M GPU powering the 165Hz QHD screen, this laptop should be more than capable of playing all the latest games on high settings. We reviewed the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (opens in new tab) and gave it 4-stars, thanks primarily to its solid gaming and productivity performance, and long-lasting battery.
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: was $1,699, now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Asus Republic of Gamers Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a powerful gaming laptop that features some of AMDs finest laptop hardware. Powering the 15.6" QHD screen is an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor, Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD.
Asus's ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop fared well in our testing and provided great performance results when compared to laptops of a similar pedigree. Our tests were completed on a unit that had a 1080p FHD display, so results will vary as this particular laptop comes with a more resource-hungry 165Hz 1440p QHD display that will provide better picture quality, but put more of a strain on the G15's hardware.
On Shadow of the Tomb Raider on its highest settings at 1080p, the Strix G15 ran the test at 88 frames per second, beating out the RTX 3060 and the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 (73 fps) and finishing just ahead of the RTX 3070 in the Razer Blade Pro 17 (86 fps). As expected the MSI GP66, with an RTX 3080 inside, sailed ahead at 106 fps.
When testing Grand Theft Auto V on very high settings (1080p), the Strix played the game at 98 fps, surpassing the Alienware (82 fps) but falling behind both the Blade Pro (102 fps) and the GP66 (125 fps).
On Far Cry New Dawn (1080p, ultra), the Strix, achieved 81 fps, very much in line with the Alienware (79 fps) than the Blade Pro, which ran at 89 fps. The GP66 hit 103 fps.
Overall, this is a great deal on a gaming laptop at this price. It already has 16GB of DDR4 RAM which is ample to play modern games and also have some browser windows open at the same time. Storage wise we have a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed.
