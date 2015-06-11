Logitech Announces G29, G920 Racing Wheels For PS4 And Xbox One

Logitech has been selling racing wheel peripherals since the early 2000s. In 2007, the company launched the G25, a wheel with pedals that included a clutch and 6-speed shifter. That wheel was updated in 2010 with the release of the G27. That same wheel set is still for sale today, in the same form.

However, Logitech has just announced a successor to the G27 wheel, the G29, which will be compatible with PC, Playstation 3 and Playstation 4. Along with the G29, the company has also announced a second wheel that will be compatible with Xbox One. The previous generation "G" racing wheel was never compatible with Microsoft's consoles. The company's new G920 has been designed to work with Xbox One and PC.

Both of Logitech's new wheels feature 900 degrees of rotation and dual-motor force feedback, which it claims lets the player sense traction loss and when the car is either under- or over-steering. Using helical gears (the same kind found in vehicle transmissions) is said to provide smooth, quiet and precise steering. Input precision should give thanks to the anti-backlash hardware installed.

Logitech said the two wheels are built for longevity, using quality materials in the construction on both. The wheel shaft makes use of solid steel ball bearings, while the paddle shifters and pedals are made of stainless steel. Hand-stitched leather adorns the wheel. Logitech claimed this is to make it comfortable to use, yet durable.

The new pedal set doesn't look like it has changed much since the G27. The shape of the base unit is identical to the past versions, and the same can be said for the pedal shape. The changes that Logitech focused on were more about function rather than form. The pedals now have adjustable faces which the company said aids in improving heal-toe maneuvers. A non-linear brake pedal has also been added, which should help to mimic the feel of a pressure-sensitive brake system.

Despite the similarities, there are some very obvious differences between the two. The G29 features a set of shifting lights above the central hub. These lights will indicate when either a downshift or upshift is needed. Additionally, you'll find a 20-position dial on the lower right hand and + / - buttons on the left. Logitech said these controls are used to fine-tune driving preferences, and the feature is exclusive to the G29. Each wheel includes a steering wheel stripe that Logitech said gives the driver a visual cue to peripheral vision, so that you can easily tell if the wheel is dialed in correctly. The G29's stripe is metallic blue, while the G920 has a dark chrome stripe.

Previous generations of Logitech G racing wheels included the shifter in the box, but with this new generation, the company has opted to make it an additional purchase. The Diving Force shifter features six gears and push-down reverse. It will be available this fall and carries an MSRP of $59.99.

The G29 wheel and pedal set will be available in July for a suggested price of $399.99, and the G920 set will be released in October for the same price.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.