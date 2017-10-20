Thermaltake's LUXA2 Announces EnerG Bar 65W Notebook Charger

LUXA2 was founded by Thermaltake in 2009 with an eye on the mobile accessories market. Its product categories include power, audio, and case (for mobile phones and tablets) solutions. The latest release from this brand is a universal notebook charger that will cover the needs of people who need a spare and more compact charger, or simply a replacement for the original. Usually when the power adapter of our notebook breaks, we prefer to buy a generic one, because the original in many cases costs more. There are also cases where a spare adapter could come handy.

The LUXA2 EnerG Bar adapter can deliver up to 65W of power and, thanks to the ten interchangeable tips that are included in its bundle, it is compatible with most notebook devices available on the market today. Depending on your location, you will get one of the three EnerG versions which will be compatible with your socket type (ES, EU, or AU). The adapter's voltage output ranges from 18.5VDC to 20VDC and there is also a USB charging port, with 2 Amps max current output, for charging other compatible devices like mobile phones or tablets. The voltage input is universal of course (100-240V), and all essential protection features (over-current/voltage/temperature/short-circuit protection) are available. It is nice to see over temperature protections included in lower capacity power bricks, especially since such products don't employ active cooling.

The provided warranty is restricted to one year (in Europe, though according to the existing legislation every product has to be covered by a two-year warranty at least) and this is a major let down, at least in our opinion. Nonetheless, even Apple provides the same warranty period to its expensive power adapters and other major brands also follow this example. Obviously the lack of adequate cooling and the low power output are the two main factors that push companies toward short warranty periods on those products.

The EnerG Bar charger's suggested price is $40 and, according to the official press release, it will be soon available in the U.S. through Amazon and Fry's.