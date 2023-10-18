Massive 49-Inch LG UltraGear Hits Lowest Price of $846: Real Deals

Back on sale today is a massive 49-inch LG 49GR85DC UltraGear curved gaming monitor for $846. Checking through our list of price checkers and comparisons, the LG 49GR85DC only launched this year and hit its previous low back in mid-July. Launching at a whopping $1,299 it's slowly crept down in price, with occasional sales making this behemoth of a monitor slightly more affordable to the average person.

What you get is a 49-inch VA panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio which is the equivalent of two 16:9, 2560 x 1440 displays placed side by side, giving an effective resolution of 5120 x 1440 (DQHD). That's a lot of screen real estate without having a monitor bezel running down the middle of your view. Combine this with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and immersive 1000R curvature - you are presented with an all-in-one giant gaming monitor, though you will need a hefty monitor arm or ample desk space to home it.

LG 49-Inch 49GR85DC UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor: now $846 at Amazon (was $1,299)

A massive display for gaming, the 49-inch display from LG has a tight 1000R curve for immersive viewing and a crazy 32:9 screen ratio with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. The LG 49GR85DC UltraGear uses a VA panel.

The 49GR85DC is also DisplayHDR 1000 certified delivering a typical brightness of around 450 nits, this is increased to 1,000 nits in HDR mode so it's no slouch when it comes to brightness. Being a VA panel the LG 49GR85DC comes with a 1 ms (GtG) response time, 2500:1 contrast ratio with deep blacks, and a tight 1000R curve. There is competition to this monitor from OLED screens such as the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo AG95, but at a much higher cost.

OnScreen controls support both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) which allows you to show content from two separate input sources, still giving you that multi-monitor feel if you should so desire.

FreeSync Premium Pro is supported on the LG 49GR85DC to help keep your graphics crisp and smooth, and there is also plenty of connectivity. On the back of the monitor, you can find 1 x DisplayPort (1.4), 2 x HDMI (2.1), 1 x USB-B 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB-A 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1, and even a 4-pole headphone jack should you need it.