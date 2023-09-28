Maxsun's Z790 Motherboard Embraces 400W Overclocked Intel CPUs

Maxsun has revealed the company's new iCraft Z790 White motherboard to house some of the best CPUs available today. Built on the Z790 chipset, the motherboard is ready for Intel's current Raptor Lake and upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh processors.

Coming from Maxsun's flagship lineup, the iCraft Z790 White has a power delivery subsystem comprised of a 12+3+4-phase design. It's not the most over-engineered design we've seen; however, it's more than adequate to handle up to 400W. The motherboard feeds the processor with dual 8-pin EPS connectors. That's enough headroom to overclock the upcoming Core i9-14900K to a healthy frequency. Regarding componentry, the motherboard employs MP86945A power stages that drive 60A of current per phase and an MP2965 PWM controller, both from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). A beefy heatsink with a 6mm nickel-plated heat pipe keeps the power delivery subsystem area cool.

Being a high-end motherboard, the iCraft Z790 White comes with all the bells and whistles. The motherboard has its fair share of RGB lighting and a backplate to help with structural rigidity. It also has your typical debug LEDs, a double-digit debug module to help you pinpoint hardware failures, shortcut buttons to restart or turn off your system, and a standard rear button to clear your CMOS.

The motherboard offers four DDR5 memory slots, supporting data rates up to DDR5-7600 and beyond. There are plenty of M.2 slots on the iCraft Z790 White. All four slots adhere to the PCIe 4.0 x4 specification with support for NVMe drives. However, only one of the M.2 slots is compatible with SATA-based M.2 drives. Maxsun also equipped the iCraft Z790 White with four SATA III ports supporting RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 arrays.

The alloy-reinforced primary expansion slot runs at PCIe 5.0 x16, so that's the one you would want to use with the best graphics cards. There are other expansion options, too, which include two PCIe x1 slots, one PCIe x16 (limited to x4) slot, and a regular PCIe x4 slot. If you don't plan on using discrete graphics, the motherboard provides an HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 output for the processor's iGPU.

The Realtek RTL8125B provides the 2.5 Gigabit connectivity, while an Intel wireless module handles the Wi-Fi 6 connection. Maxsun chose the Realtek ALC897 audio codec for the iCraft Z790 White pair with eight gold-plated audio capacitors. The audio area is separated from the rest of the PCB to prevent interference. Five 3.5mm audio jacks and one S/PDIF out connector are available for plugging in your headphones or speakers.

The iCraft Z790 White offers four USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.2 ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port on the rear panel. That should be enough USB ports for the average user. However, if you need more, the motherboard has one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 header, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 header, and two USB 2.0 headers.

Maxsun plans to launch the iCraft Z790 White in October. The motherboard will retail for $299.99 on Amazon and Newegg.