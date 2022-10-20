Memory Makers Put Together Speedy DDR5 Kits to Welcome Intel Raptor Lake

With Intel rolling out its flagship 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake processors today, memory makers are eager to get their fastest most premium DDR5 kits into the headlines. The likes of Corsair, G.Skill, and Team Group have already started boasting about kits with speeds up to DDR5-7800.

Below are summaries of the new memory kits each firm has prepared to try and tempt Raptor Lake early adopters, presented in alphabetical order. A summary table featuring the newly announced DDR5 modules / kits is provided near the bottom of this article.

Corsair

Corsair (opens in new tab) today announced “a range of new high-frequency DDR5 kits specifically designed for Intel’s new Z790 motherboards.” Those jumping on the 13th Gen Intel platform have a trio of new 32GB (2x 16GB) Dominator Platinum RGB memory kits to choose from.

(Image credit: Corsair)

There are 32GB kits with headline speeds of DDR5-7000, DDR5-7200, and, for the first time from Corsair, DDR5-7600 to choose from. If you are a fan of Corsair memory but not inclined to splash out on the top-end Dominator Platinum RGB memory kits, the PC components maker says it will be introducing the same speed choices in its Vengeance DDR5 and Vengeance RGB DDR5 "later in 2022."

Corsair also took the opportunity to boast about its PSUs and AIO coolers, and their suitability for pairing with the new Raptor Lake chips.

G.Skill

G.Skill provided details of three kits; its speediest offering of a DDR5-7800 at CL38 32GB (2x 16GB) kit, a ready-to-overclock DDR5-7600 at CL36 32GB (2x 16GB) kit, and a high-capacity DDR5-7400 64GB (2x32GB) memory kit.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

In addition to the Trident Z5 family memory kits outlined above, the performance PC components specialist revealed that it is working on "a blistering, ultra-fast DDR5-8000 [CL38] 2x16GB memory kit" that is a work in progress, for the time being.

TeamGroup

TeamGroup was excited to tell us about its T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7600 memory kits created for, and validated on, Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake and Z790 motherboards. Like the other kits, these offerings are easy to get installed and operating at their full potential thanks to Intel XMP 3.0 OC configuration in BIOS.

(Image credit: Team Group)

TeamGroup’s validation screenshots show that the above kit is 32GB (2x 16GB) in capacity with CL36 latency.

Today’s DDR5 memory kits announcement highlights

Fastest new memory kit Other info Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-7600. 32GB (2x 16GB) Vengeance modules coming later in 2022 G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-7800. 32GB (2x 16GB) Latency CL38. Firm demoed a DDR5-8000 kit TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7600. 32GB (2x 16GB) Latency CL36

The vendors didn’t mention any specific prices, but instead ask for those interested to check with retailers. DDR5 isn’t cheap, but is becoming more accessibly priced, though premium modules with the fastest speeds demand a premium.