Microsoft Developing Chrome OS-Like Version of Windows 12: Report

Microsoft is prepping a web-focused version of Windows designed to challenge Chrome OS's dominance in the educational sector, according to WindowsLatest, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. The web-centric operating system is not intended to replace the familiar Windows desktop environment but rather complement it.

The tech giant's rumored earlier venture into creating a lightweight operating system to counter Chrome OS, dubbed Windows 10X, never saw a commercial launch. Now, with a tailored version of Windows 12, Microsoft is reinvigorating its vision, emphasizing a contemporary, modular design for low-powered educational devices.

Internally, steps have been taken to steer the new vision by forming a specialized team named 'Windows and Web Experience.' This group will helm the evolution of Windows and associated web-based products. Furthermore, various job postings suggest a blend of client and cloud services.

Hints from Microsoft suggest that 2024 might be the year when this next generation of Windows sees the light of day. Artificial intelligence (AI) integration is notably central to this venture, with the company's browser, Microsoft Edge, expected to undergo an AI-driven transformation. The goal is to metamorphose Edge into an exceedingly savvy web browser, leveraging advanced machine learning for a nuanced understanding of online content and user patterns.

At the recent Build 2023 developer conference, Microsoft dropped teasers about the 'Next-gen of Windows,' affirming speculations of a substantial overhaul planned for 2024. Regarding aesthetics, Windows 12 is rumored to showcase a floating taskbar, and its core is anticipated to revolve heavily around AI functionalities.

The overarching aim with Windows 12 is evident: Microsoft wants to carve out a significant chunk of the educational sector, which Chrome OS presently occupies. While previous endeavors like Windows 10X might have faltered, there is hope that Windows 12 could herald a new era of innovative prowess.