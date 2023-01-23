Microsoft Pours Billions Into ChatGPT Creator OpenAI

Microsoft is stepping up its investment in the artificial intelligence realm, and today announced it is expanding its partnership with OpenAI (opens in new tab). According to Microsoft, this will be the third phase in its tie-up with OpenAI, representing a "multi-billion dollar investment" in its effort to be at the forefront of all things AI.
"We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications."
From now on, Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure will be used exclusively to power OpenAI workloads, API services, research, and backend systems. Microsoft will also use OpenAI to enhance its products to create "new categories of digital experiences." Those experiences will leverage OpenAI's ChatGPT, a conversational AI routine that can be used to write articles, poetry, and even debug code.
The Information (opens in new tab) reported earlier this month that Microsoft planned to fuse ChatGPT with its Bing search engine to become more competitive with Google (or, more specifically, the Google Knowledge Graph). Perhaps even more interesting is the rumor that claims Microsoft intends to bring the GPT text-generation model to Microsoft Word and Outlook. This would potentially let AI write emails for you based on input commands, or flesh out an article you're writing using information siphoned from the web.
On that note, we used ChatGPT (using the GPT-3 language model) last week to inquire about how to build a PC. Unfortunately, despite ChatGPT's impressive capabilities, its advice on building a PC turned out to be pretty bad. Its instructions were grammatically correct, but would have likely resulted in the destruction of the CPU if followed by a tech neophyte.
Microsoft's investment in AI should not come as a surprise to anyone. When Nadella announced that the company would lay off 10,000 employees this year, he noted that "the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we're turning the world's most advanced models into a new computing platform."
OpenAI was co-founded in 2015 by a group of tech luminaries, including Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk. Its mission is to "ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity," and the company's continued partnership with Microsoft will hopefully advance those efforts.
"The past three years of our partnership have been great," said Altman, who serves as OpenAI's CEO. "Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone."
The brute force approach machine learning uses, which involves mass gathering of human behavior or human writings, means a ton of unreliable data creeps in. The claim some are making that these machine learning "AI" algorithms get better over time, is something I have never once seen proof of.
There is a tremendous amount of data going into these machine learning algorithms, and no one is able to explain how exactly they will filter out all false data, without a small army of people spending decades painstakingly going through all the data.
AI seems like hype, without any evidence it has a future in any sector.
can't we just focus on healthcare, cleaning up the environment, and improving food production systems for everyone on the planet? why does humanity need to get so distracted? why can't we focus on important basic needs.
For those who would rather see the world feed itself, step outside and head to the nearest corner bum and spoon-feed him yourself. You can even borrow his heroin spoon if you forget your own.
For those talking down to AI, I'm sure you know better than Microsoft and it's 10bn.
But hey, if some people love the idea of giving an AI access to the chemical storage closet, while also letting it cook, sure may be kind of fun (in a dark humour sort of sense).