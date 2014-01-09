Mionix Teases Inductive Charging Wireless Gaming Mouse

The guys from Mionix were at CES to show off their brand new gaming headset, the Nash 20, but their suite at the LVH actually had something much more interesting. The company is currently working on an inductive charging wireless gaming mouse/mouse mat combo based on its Naos mouse design. Dubbed the Concept PX, Mionix assured us that this mouse is not one of those cool concepts that fades into obscurity. This is going into production very soon.

Mionix said the mouse was born out of frustration while trying to design a wireless gaming mouse without compromise. Like many wireless mouse models, the PX can still be plugged in for the traditional wired experience. However, when unplugged, the two AA batteries powering the mouse should give you about 20 hours of gaming.

No word on pricing, availability or even when we can expect it to go into production, but we'll keep you posted.

