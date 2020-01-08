MSI Put a MiniLED Display in a Laptop

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MiniLED isn’t only coming to desktop monitors here at CES. MSI adopted the technology and is putting it in its 17-inch content creation device, the MSI Creator 17 miniLED. It will launch by Q2, MSI says, though pricing wasn’t available.

The company says that unlike OLED, miniLED won’t suffer from screen burn in. The 17.3-inch 4K display is HDR 1000 certified and has 240 zones of local dimming, which the company suggested should help with halo effects. It’s also promising 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

MSI positioned the laptop next to a similar model without miniLED, and yes, fireworks looked brighter and sharper, and there were more details in a dark cloud. But the secondary model was also 1080p, so it wasn’t a totally fair fight.

We also know that the laptop will go up to a 10th Gen H-series Intel Core i9 and that it will offer discrete graphics, though MSI was mum about which company will be providing them; just that they’ll be top-of-the-line.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It will offer up to 64GB of RAM. Storage configurations haven’t been sorted, but with two m.2 slots, a rep suggested it could go up to 2TB. It won’t have the 99.9 WHr battery in MSI’s new gaming laptops, but I was told it should last 6-8 hours on a charge depending on your workload.

The laptop will also come with the latest version of MSI’s Creator Center software.