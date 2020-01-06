MSI Unveils GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth Laptops with Intel 10th Gen CPUs

One of the best gaming laptops is about to get even better. MSI today announced that the newest version of its powerful Raider line in the GE66 Raider. It also rolled out a new member of its Stealth family in the GE66 Raider. Due out later this year, both laptops feature Intel's upcoming 10th Gen H series CPUs and the latest Nvidia graphics.

A sequel to the MSI GE65 Raider, our favorite gaming laptop of 2019, the GE66 Raider has some neat design tricks up its sleeve. There will be an "Aurora" edition of the GE66 that's meant to have a sci-fi aesthetic, expressed via a titanium silver color (though it's made of aluminum) and a "Mystic Light Bar" that provides RGB magic on the front lip.

MSI GE66 Raider Dragonshield Edition (Image credit: MSI)

A limited edition version called the GE66 Raider Dragonshield will feature a spaceship-inspired design from artist Collie Wertz, who has done visual effects for popular sci-fi movies, ranging from Star Wars Episode II to Iron Man and Bumblebee. Etched metal armor panels and a lid design which looks like the rear of a winged spaceship help emphasize the theme.

Detailed specs for the MSI GE66 Raider were not available at press time, but we know that, in addition to its new processor, the laptop will have an optional 300 Hz display. It is supposed to be lighter than its predecessor, but it also contains a 99.99 watt hour batter, the highest capacity you can legally carry onto an airplane.

MSI GS66 Stealth (Image credit: MSI)

MSI's new GS66 Stealth laptop also has a 99.9 watt-hour battery, but it features an all-black design that the company describes as "mystical." We don't yet have dimensions of this 15.6-inch system, but it will be the thinnest in the company's gaming lineup. To keep the Stealth's thermals under control, MSI's has equipped it with a triple-fan cooling system that uses uber-thin 0.1mm thick fan blades.

Both the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth will use Intel's upcoming 10th Gen "Comet Lake" H-Series CPUs that have 8 cores, 16 threads and speeds up to 5 GHz. No word yet on pricing or availability for these laptops, but they will have to wait until Intel releases the CPUs, presumably sometime this spring.