MSI Reveal Custom Radeon RX 6700 XT Mech & Gaming X Series GPUs

Coming on the heels of AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT announcement, MSI unveiled its own graphics cards lineup carrying the same Navi 22 GPU with 2560 stream processors along with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory interconnected using a 192-bit interface. The family includes three boards, one featuring AMD's reference design and the other two developed in-house by MSI.

MSI's reference Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G will most likely be the cheapest card in the lineup, it follows all of AMD's design recommendations, yet the company does not disclose its final GPU clock rate just yet. The card uses one eight-pin and one six-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector, it also has four display outputs: three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1 with VRR support.

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT Mech 2X is positioned slightly above the reference board and likely features frequencies higher than those recommended by AMD. This card is slightly shorter, approximately 1 inch, when compared to AMD's variant, but it is taller and has a thicker cooling system, which indicates that MSI installed an enhanced voltage regulating module and uses a specially designed cooling system that features the company's Torx Fans 3.0. The board has the same set of display outputs as the Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G, but has two eight-pin power connectors.

(Image credit: MSI)

The top-of-the-range board in MSI's Navi 22-powered lineup is the Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming X that has the best cooling system and we assume the highest clocks, but that detail is still TBD. This card uses its own design and is longer, taller, and thicker than the rest products in the lineup, which indicates further VRM enhancements. The board comes with MSI's Twin Frozr 8 cooling system with two Torx Fans 4.0 to maximize its overclocking potential. As for connectors, we are dealing with a unit featuring three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.1 port with VRR support, and two eight-pin PCIe power connectors.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics boards are projected to be available in mid-March. Given the current situation on the market, MSI did not disclose any MSRPs for the new boards.