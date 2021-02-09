Get $150 off MSI's GF65 Gaming Laptop With RTX 2060 Graphics

Finding the best gaming laptop deals is tricky, as some price cuts look good on paper, but one read through their specs and you'll see just how much they compromise on power under the hood.

Lucky for you, this one doesn't compromise. For today only, you can pick up an MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 2060 graphics for just $899, which is an impressive $150 saving.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: was $1,049, now $899 @ Newegg

This configuration of the MSI GF65 packs plenty of power into a slim chassis at an affordable price — 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

You may remember when we wrote about a similar deal in December, in which you could pick up the GF65 with 1660Ti graphics for $899. And now, for the same price, you can get something with far more graphical power.

Now, you'll an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is an incredibly capable machine across many of the more visually intense games, and it's an absolute steal at this price.

It may not be the best gaming laptop, but it provides a big bang for your buck.