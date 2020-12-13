MSI's GF65 Laptop Drops to Just $899 at Newegg

If you've been holding out for a gaming machine, you may want to check out this offer from Newegg on the MSI GF65 laptop. This gaming computer is available for $899 as of the time of writing.

This is only part of our effort this holiday to share the best deals on tech we can find. We also have a page dedicated exclusively to the best deals on gaming laptops if you want to comparison shop.

MSI GF65 Laptop: was $1049, now $899 at Newegg

To redeem this offer, be sure to use promo code 93XQB43 to get the final $100 off. This is an excellent offer for a mid-grade machine and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this edition.View Deal

The MSI GF65 has a screen spanning 15.6-inches across with a notable refresh rate of 144Hz. This model includes an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for graphics.

This unit includes 8GB of memory, not the highest you'll find in 2020, but that's plenty for most mundane gaming needs. It also includes a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

Check out the MSI GF65 product page at Newegg for more details and checkout options.