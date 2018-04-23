MSI Announces MAG Pylon Mid-Tower Chassis

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MSI announced a new mid-tower chassis called the MAG Pylon. It sports glass on the sides and front, and it ships with RGB-lit fans that integrate with MSI’s Mystic Light lighting ecosystem.

Recently, we saw some interesting cases like the Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic and Cougar Conquer Essence make the news. However, it seems that those were just an anomalies, and the case-releases channel is ready to return to the usual fans-behind-glass designs. Enter MSI’s new MAG Pylon. This new mid-tower has glass sheets for the left and right side-panels and glass on the front. Behind the glass are three 120mm RGB-ring fans. The rest of the case is constructed from black-painted steel.

Like countless other mid towers, the Pylon has a dual-chamber interior where the PSU and 3.5” drives are separated from the motherboard chamber by sheet metal. Also like some other recent designs, the Pylon gives builders the option to mount a single GPU in a rotated orientation. As for hardware support, MSI’s mid tower fits two 3.5” drives, four 2.5” drives, a motherboard up to ATX, and graphics cards up to 370mm in length. For cooling, there’s room for the aforementioned triple frontal fans, dual top fans, and a single rear fan. The case’s overall small dimensions mean that, despite its complement of fans, it isn’t suitable for water cooling. Air coolers up to 165mm in height will fit.

MSI didn’t announce the pricing and availability of the MAG Pylon.