MSI Modern 15A Intel i5 4.5 GHz Business Laptop Now $749 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, the MSI Modern 15A Home & Business laptop (opens in new tab) is marked down to $759 from its recommended price of $1279. This is a significant discount for the laptop which was only just released this past May. The price is quite notable when taking into account its 4.5 GHz processor and 1 TB SSD.

This edition of the MSI Modern 15A Home & Business laptop is part of a Shell Shocker deal which is scheduled to expire on July 10th. The laptop is intended for professional use and is backed up with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. Users looking for something gaming-oriented should check out our list of best gaming laptop deals as more prices drop across the market in response to Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) MSI Modern 15A Home & Business Laptop: was $1279, now $749 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The MSI Modern 15A Home & Business Laptop is powered by an Intel i5-1155G7 processor which has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz. It uses integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, outputting to a 15.6-inch IPS screen with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080px).

Storage-wise, it uses a 1 TB SSD with a PCIe interface and has 16 GB of DDR4. For external storage, it has three USB ports as well as one SD card reader slot. For network connections it doesn’t have an Ethernet port but rather uses 802.11ax wireless and supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting to other wireless devices.

It has one HDMI output and one 3.5mm audio jack supporting both headphones and microphones. The keyboard is backlit and has no numeric pad. A 720p webcam is available in the center of the lid. This edition of the MSI Modern 15A Home & Business laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro installed.

Visit the MSI Modern 15A Home & Business Laptop (opens in new tab) product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. The offer is considered a Shell Shocker deal so no promo code is required but it will expire by July 10th.

