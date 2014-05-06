MSI Ships GS70 Stealth Pro, GS60 Ghost Pro 3K Notebooks

On Tuesday, MSI Computer Corp launched the GS60 Ghost Pro 3K and the GS70 Stealth Pro gaming notebooks. Both are designed for the mobile gamer, packing high-end hardware such as an Intel fourth-generation "Haswell" processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M graphics and Super RAID Technology. Pricing starts at $1,999.99.

"The GS70 Stealth Pro and GS60 Ghost Pro 3K are the epitome of portable gaming notebooks," says Andy Tung, President of MSI Pan America. "We've packed smoking speeds, deadly graphics and amazing customization power into featherlike notebooks that will withstand any challenges during the heat of battle."

There are four laptops in all: the 17.3-inch GS70 Stealth Pro-212, the 17.3-inch GS70 Stealth Pro-210, the 15.6-inch GS60 Ghost Pro 3K-095 and the 15.6-inch Ghost Pro 3K-097. The "Stealth" models feature a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080, whereas the "Ghost" models have a resolution of 2880 x 1620. The Stealth models also sport a GeForce GTX 870M with 6 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, while the Ghost models have the same GPU but only 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

According to the company, these laptops feature a proprietary dual-fan cooling system. The two fans draw in air through vents mounted in the space between the keyboard and screen hinge. The air is then circulated across the motherboard and CPU, and pumped back out through dual vents at a 45 degree angle so that the heat doesn't touch the user's hands.

The company's press release reports that the GS70 Stealth Pro is equipped with the latest Super RAID 2 tech, enabling speeds of over 1,500 MB/s. Meanwhile, the GS60 Ghost Pro 3K is the company's lightest 15-inch laptop thanks to its use of Mg-Li alloy, which is extremely sturdy and light.

The specs for all four notebooks are listed below. Notice that they share some of the same hardware, including the Core i7-4700HQ (2.4-3.4 GHz), Windows 8.1, 16 GB of DDR3L 1600 MHz memory, Intel-based Wireless AC connectivity, Dynaudio Tech Speakers, Killer networking and more.