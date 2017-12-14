MSI Launches Optix MAG Curved Gaming Monitors

MSI announced a new lineup of curved gaming monitors called the Optix MAG series.

The MSI Optix MAG series consists of three different models in two different sizes. All of the new monitors feature an 1800R curvature on a VA LED panel, in addition to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 250 cd/m2 brightness, FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, and a color rating of 110% of the sRGB color gamut.

The MAG24C features a 23.6" 1920 x 1080 display, and the MAG27C is simply a bigger version of the 24C with a 27-inch 1080p display. Both the MAG24C and MAG27C sport an HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 interface, and a DVI port to connect to your PC. The MAG27CQ is the flagship of the new Optix MAG series, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The ports are almost identical to the lesser models (one HDMI, one DisplayPort, one DVI), but the MAG27CQ's HDMI interface is the latest revision (HDMI 2.0) so that it can handle 1440p gaming at 144Hz.

All of the new displays also feature blue light reduction and anti-flicker technology. They also sport a 178-degree viewing angle, and the stand can be adjusted (45-degree swivel, 65mm height adjustment, -5 to -5-degree tilt angle) to suit your viewing experience. There’s even a built-in FPS sight toggle on the screen, giving users an extra edge in shooting games. Add some RGB lighting to the chassis and you have a display explicitly designed for gamers.

The MAG24C is priced at $250, but pricing for the other MSI Optix MAG series monitors is unknown. However, the company said the displays would be available globally sometime this month.