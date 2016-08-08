MSI Quietly Releases Overclocked RX 460 With Single Fan

AMD’s RX 460 landed today, and there have been announcements from a number of partner companies, including Asus, Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor and XFX. Curiously, MSI doesn’t seem interested in telling the world that it released one too.

We expected that MSI would have an RX 460 of its own. The company has been a longtime partner of AMD’s and usually releases multiple versions of each new GPU from the red team. When we reached out MSI for details about its RX 480 release, the company confirmed that it launched an RX 480 today, but we were told that “there’s no press release” and were offered no further details about the card. MSI’s RX 460 is listed on the company website, though, so we do have at least some of the specifications.

The MSI Radeon RX 460 2G OC features a single fan cooler (the first we’ve seen on an RX 460) and a mildly overclocked GPU. AMD’s reference specifications call for a 1,200 MHz boost clock. MSI cranked it’s first RX 460 release up to 1,210 MHz. The company didn’t change the memory at all, though; the RX 460 2G OC features 7,000 MHz memory, and as the name of the card suggests, there is 2GB installed. We’re not sure if there will be a 4GB version of the card. You’ll find only the 2GB version on the website right now.

MSI did confirm that there will be at least one additional RX 460 model coming from the company, though. We’ve been told that there will be a Gaming version. Perhaps it will be a 4GB card.