Get an MSI Spatium M480 SSD at a Crazy Low Price: Real Deals

If you're looking for a new SSD for your PC then the MSI Spatium M480 is on sale currently on CCL Computers for a great low price.

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD is blistering fast and is one of the best M.2 drives on the market right now. With 7000MB/s read speed and 5500MB/s write speed this drive is a speed demon. Have a look at our MSI Spatium M480 review for more details.

This SSD is also compatible with PlayStation 5 - but an additional heatsink is recommended for cooling purposes.

MSI Spatium M480 M.2 PCIe Gen 4.0 1TB: was £165, now £120 at CCL Computers

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4.0 superhighway with speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 5500 MB/s write, all in a compact M.2 form factor.

The MSI Spatium M480 stands shoulder to shoulder with most other competing SSDs and is on par with the equally great Samsung 980 Pro.

So, what are you waiting for? If your build has PCIe 4.0 support and you need super-fast, high capacity storage at a good price, this is the one to get whilst stocks last.

