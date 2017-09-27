MSI Outs New Vortex G25 Console-Sized Desktop PCs (Updated)

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Update, 9/28/17, 2:37pm PT: MSI informed us that the Vortex G25 8RD will not have a 3GB GTX 1060 option, as was originally stated on the MSI site--only the 6GB GTX 1060. We've removed the reference to the 3GB GTX 1060 option below.

Original article, 9/27/17, 12:40pm PT:

Announced earlier this year at Computex, the Vortex G25 line of desktop computers features the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors mated to a motherboard equipped with a Z370 chipset. According to MSI, this combination results in a 40% performance boost over previous generation i7 processors and chipsets. MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features eight heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans, handles CPU and GPU cooling duties for both systems.

The Vortex G25 line comes in two different models, the Vortex G25 8RE and the Vortex G25 8RD. Both feature 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700 processors, an Intel Z370 chipset, DDR4-2400, a front panel that has a power jack for VR headsets and HDMI, and dual USB 3.0 ports. All of this is packed into a chassis measuring just 279 x 43 x 331mm that weighs 2.5kg. The Vortex G25 line of PCs can be placed on your desktop vertically, horizontally, or mounted to the back of your monitor.

The Vortex G25 8RD can be outfitted with the 6GB version of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060. Internet options include Intel’s GB LAN, 802.11 AC Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. This system features a 230W power adapter.

The Vortex G25 8RE sports a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, Killer DoubleShot Pro network card, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The power adapter for this system is rated at 330W.



Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.