It's uncertain whether it's pure speculation or insider information, but Newegg seems to have all the juicy details on AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. In the latest installment of Newegg Insider (via VideoCardz), the U.S. retailer reportedly exposes the specifications for the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT.

Newegg Insider is a platform that offers consumers buying guides, videos and product overviews. Some of the specifications in the article appear to fall in line with a previous discovery. Since we can't be certain if the author had access to confidential information or not, we recommend you take the specifications with a bit of salt.

A couple of things make us question the accuracy of Newegg Insider's alleged specifications. The publication seems to think that all three RDNA 2 graphics cards will come with a 1,500 MHz base clock, which seems doubtful. This is probably conjecture since we probably won't know the exact clock speeds until AMD announces the Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28.

Secondly, the Radeon RX 6700 XT presumably features 6GB of GDDR6 memory. If the Stream Processor (SP) count is legit, the Radeon RX 6700 XT should replace the Radeon RX 5700 XT, which has 8GB of GDDR6 memory. We wouldn't say it's impossible, but it's unlikely that the successor would arrive with less memory than the model it replaces.

The confined memory interfaces show up as red flags on the map, too. However, rumors have neem brewing that AMD might have revamped the cache design on RDNA 2 to alleviate the lower memory bandwidth.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6700 XT Specifications*

Graphics Card Stream Processors Base Clock (MHz) Memory Capacity Memory Bandwidth (GBps) Memory Interface TDP (W) Radeon RX 6900 XT 5,120 1,500 16GB GDDR6 512 256-bit 300 Radeon RX 6800 XT 3,840 1,500 12GB GDDR6 384 192-bit 200 Radeon RX 6700 XT 2,560 1,500 6GB GDDR6 384 192-bit 150

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

According to the Newegg Insider, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT are equipped with the same 1,500 MHz base clock and 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory chips.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT supposedly checks in with 5,120 SPs and 16GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory bus. The end result is a memory bandwidth of 512 GBps.

Apparently, the Radeon RX 6800 XT lands with 3,840 SPs and leverage 12GB of GDDR6 memory. It's plausible that the Radeon RX 6800 XT could have a 192-bit memory interface, putting the maximum theoretical bandwidth at 384 GBps.

Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 Xt, RX 6700 XT (Image credit: Newegg Insider)

As for the Radeon RX 6700 XT, the graphics card ostensibly has 2,560 SPs and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The publication claims that the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6700 XT offer the same level of memory bandwidth, albeit the latter having 6GB instead of 12GB.

The final bit of information from the article shows that the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT might sport TDP (thermal design power) ratings of 300W, 200W, and 150W, respectively.

Admittedly, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the Radeon RX 6000 series. Lucky for us, AMD will have all the answers for us in a month.