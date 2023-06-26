MSI RTX 4060 Graphics Cards Surface on Newegg, Starting at $299

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB is set to be released later this week. We already know that RTX 4060 models are being pitched at a $299 MSRP for reference-like specs, but some European retailers scared gamers last week, with products listed at up to €499. Thankfully, Newegg US pricing has now emerged with a trio of MSI branded models listed at between $299 and $329. These prices are between $80 and $100 less than their MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti brethren.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Newegg MSI GeForce RTX 4060 / Ti Pricing Matrix MSI GeForce Ventus 2X OC Gaming Gaming X RTX 4060 $299 $329 $329 RTX 4060 Ti $379 $429 NA

These are the first listings of GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards from a significant US retailer. Moreover, Newegg has a track record of listing graphics cards slightly early before launch and the prices usually sticking.

(Image credit: Future)

Looking at what is on offer, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Black OC is a typical no-frills card from MSI's stables. If you dive into the listing you will see it has all the RTX 4060 specs you would expect, such as 3072 Cores CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus, and PCI Express 4.0 x8 interface. These are set in stone across all cards under this designation. However, as an OC card, it offers a GPU boost clock of 2,490 MHz, a little better than the expected 2,460 MHz reference clocks. Lastly, as a 'Black Edition,' MSI will have saved spending any cash on RGB frills.

For $30 more, Newegg has listed both the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming and Gaming X models. The firm's Gaming line is usually a step up in cooling spec / quality over the Ventus models, so some might consider them to be worth the 10% extra outlay. Though all the models listed are dual-fan designs, the Ventus 2X is 199mm in length, with the Gaming / X models coming in at 247mm.

(Image credit: MSI)

Of the two MSI Gaming models, the Gaming X is preferable, with its 2,595 MHz boost clock straight out of the box -- no tinkering required. The Gaming (non-X) model is advertised with a 2,460 MHz GPU boost clock, matching what we think is the reference clock.

MSI launched its GeForce RTX 4060 / Ti family of graphics cards just ahead of Computex. The more powerful RTX 4060 Ti models are also available from some outlets in triple fan editions like the Ventus 3X (OC), Gaming Trio, and Gaming X Trio models.

Please stay tuned for our upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 reviews and analysis.

Over recent days we have seen an official GeForce RTX 4060 performance chart teasers from Nvidia, as well as some leaked third-party 3DMark benchmarking scores and comparisons.