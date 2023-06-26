MSI RTX 4060 Graphics Cards Surface on Newegg, Starting at $299

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB is set to be released later this week. We already know that RTX 4060 models are being pitched at a $299 MSRP for reference-like specs, but some European retailers scared gamers last week, with products listed at up to €499. Thankfully, Newegg US pricing has now emerged with a trio of MSI branded models listed at between $299 and $329. These prices are between $80 and $100 less than their MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti brethren.
|
MSI GeForce
|
Ventus 2X OC
|
Gaming
|
Gaming X
|
RTX 4060
|
$299
|
$329
|
$329
|
RTX 4060 Ti
|
$379
|
$429
|
NA
These are the first listings of GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards from a significant US retailer. Moreover, Newegg has a track record of listing graphics cards slightly early before launch and the prices usually sticking.
Looking at what is on offer, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Black OC is a typical no-frills card from MSI's stables. If you dive into the listing you will see it has all the RTX 4060 specs you would expect, such as 3072 Cores CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus, and PCI Express 4.0 x8 interface. These are set in stone across all cards under this designation. However, as an OC card, it offers a GPU boost clock of 2,490 MHz, a little better than the expected 2,460 MHz reference clocks. Lastly, as a 'Black Edition,' MSI will have saved spending any cash on RGB frills.
For $30 more, Newegg has listed both the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming and Gaming X models. The firm's Gaming line is usually a step up in cooling spec / quality over the Ventus models, so some might consider them to be worth the 10% extra outlay. Though all the models listed are dual-fan designs, the Ventus 2X is 199mm in length, with the Gaming / X models coming in at 247mm.
Of the two MSI Gaming models, the Gaming X is preferable, with its 2,595 MHz boost clock straight out of the box -- no tinkering required. The Gaming (non-X) model is advertised with a 2,460 MHz GPU boost clock, matching what we think is the reference clock.
MSI launched its GeForce RTX 4060 / Ti family of graphics cards just ahead of Computex. The more powerful RTX 4060 Ti models are also available from some outlets in triple fan editions like the Ventus 3X (OC), Gaming Trio, and Gaming X Trio models.
Please stay tuned for our upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 reviews and analysis. It will also soon become apparent whether the RTX 4060 will earn a soon on our best graphics cards list. For new graphics cards in a similar price range, check our recent GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 reviews.
Over recent days we have seen an official GeForce RTX 4060 performance chart teasers from Nvidia, as well as some leaked third-party 3DMark benchmarking scores and comparisons.
I don't want to go into too much of it, but allow me this rant at least: why would you justify nVidia's treatment to the tech press by playing right into their hands and just be an extension to their marketing dept by doing this. The usual "but nVidia didn't pay me" is so dumb when they send cards for free in exchange for a service to which they ("reviewers") agree to and follow their guidelines in full. Not long ago people was up in arms about the "editorial direction" arm-twisting from nVidia to HUB, but it seems like that was soon forgotten, or maybe the smokes and mirrors are strong this time?
So much to talk about there, but I'll keep it short. I have to say I'm a tad disgusted and disappointed at those who bit and took nVidia's bait.
Regards.
Yes, but I think only for one game, which is Cyberpunk 2077. Although, the official review embargo lifts on Wednesday, but NVIDIA has just now decided to implement a new early embargo, for only for YouTubers ?
Doesn't make much sense to me though. Why leave other games out and just pick CP2077 ?
I know CP2077 is used as an Nvidia TECH DEMO to find out the performance impact of Path Tracing, DLSS and RT, but it feels like they are promoting this game too much. Maybe CDPR paid Nvidia for the promotion, or vice versa, ?
Allow me to play the devil's advocate and explain.
>why would you justify nVidia's treatment to the tech press by playing right into their hands and just be an extension to their marketing dept by doing this.
Because it's in their (the YTers') self-interest to do so. The YT economy isn't unlike the ad-supported blogs here; they need likes and views to get their income. Anything that's of interest or newsworthy (read: that can attract views) is fair game, and pre-release "reviews" and info is definitely of interest. They got you to watch it, no?
Heck, now that you posted about it, I'll seek out those "reviews" out and see what they say. Thanks! To use your logic, why are you playing into Nvidia marketing's hands by doing this?
You aren't of course, because what you're saying (ranting) is nonsense. Nobody is doing anybody any favor. Everybody is acting out of self-interest. Nvidia is "greedy" because that's what their investors/stakeholders want, more profits. They're acting in their interest. Peeps ranting on here about Nvidia are themselves "greedy" because they want more for less. Everybody is greedy, because everybody wants their self-interest catered to. This is how the world works.
>I have to say I'm a tad disgusted and disappointed at those who bit and took nVidia's bait.
Can I be honest? I'm the same, I'm "a tad disgusted and disappointed" at how ignorant and shortsighted people are on these forums, whining about greedy this and evil that. I wish they would just open their eyes a bit and experience more of reality.
But hey, I need to face reality, too. Whining about big/evil corps, or incompetent government, is the favorite Internet pasttime. That won't change in my lifetime. I'm used to it by now.
And it seems it was only for some YT'ers, yes. I still can't find any "written" tech press that has this "review preview" available.
Regards.