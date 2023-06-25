RTX 4060 Leaked 3DMark Tests Show 23 Percent Uplift Over RTX 3060 12GB

Nvidia's GeForce X060-tier cards are usually among its most popular SKUs, so we are on tenterhooks for the launch of the RTX 4060, which poses to be one of the best graphics cards. Today, leak-centric video cards site VideoCardz says it managed to obtain some 3DMark scores from reviews in progress, being prepared for "the official embargo lift on June 28th." It has shared extensive comparative scores featuring several near-neighbor SKUs, purportedly taken from 3DMark Speed Way, Port Royal, Time Spy, and Fire Strike synthetic tests.

Before sharing and discussing some of the scores, it is essential to point out that our headline highlights the apparent 23% gen-on-gen uplift delivered by the upcoming RTX 4060 8GB against the established RTX 3060 12GB. The relatively recent addition of the RTX 3060 8GB is left much further behind by the new Ada Lovelace architecture entrant. According to the figures gathered by VideoCardz, the new RTX 4060 is reportedly 47.9% faster than the RTX 3060 8GB version. The source also highlights that both 8GB cards mentioned have a 128-bit memory bus and PCIe Express 4.0 8x interface making them likely unsuitable for modern 1440p (2560x1440) gaming.

We have reproduced an abridged set of results from VideoCardz sources. Remember to add a pinch of salt to these numbers, but also that they are synthetics. UL designs its 3DMark benchmarks to resemble games people play across generations and APIs. Still, with the variety of 3D engines, the correlation between these scores and gameplay FPS isn't always powerful.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Port Royal DX12 RT 1440p Time Spy DX12 1440p Fire Strike DX 11 1080p GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB 8,034 13,448 34,636 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB 6,966 11,723 29,504 GeForce RTX 4060 8G 6,023 11,385 26,723 GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 5,140 8,732 22,298 GeForce RX 7600 8GB 5,471 10,859 31,514 GeForce RX 6600 8GB 3,800 8,149 23,682

Table data via VideoCardz

We would have liked to see an RTX 3070 and RX 6700 comparing the results. PC enthusiasts and DIYers might look sideways at old-stock and used GPUs instead of products like the RTX 4060 / Ti 8GB models for bang-for-buck reasons. Our upcoming review will be much broader than these results and feature many of the most popular games and display resolutions in 2023.

Remember that Nvidia is also preparing GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti models with 16 GB of VRAM on board starting in July. Models with doubled VRAM will still be hindered by the 126-bit memory bus, so we will have to try and see if and when they are worth considering.