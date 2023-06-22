Newegg's FantasTech Sale 2023: Prime Day for PC Hardware Enthusiasts

It's that time of year again when the big summer sales season starts. Prime Day 2023 has been announced for July 11th and 12th, and following suit are some of the other large retailers and manufacturers with events of their own. Today Newegg announced its sales event, the FantasTech Sale, which will be running from July the 10th to the 14th.

More focused on PC hardware and tech, the FantasTech sale is going to be of more interest to PC enthusiasts especially. If you're on the hunt for a new bit of hardware for your beloved PC, like a new graphics card, gaming monitor or CPU, then you might be able to find a great deal here.

Not to be outdone by Amazon's "Early Deals," the FantasTech Sale also features a sort of early access part to the main sales event. From July 5th to the 9th, the FantasTech Presale event kicks off, where you can start to find deals on tech items.

To reassure customers, that the Presale Event will offer the best deals, Newegg will honor any difference in price between a Presale Event item and an item sold in the main FantasTech Sales window, as long as it shows a FantasTech Price Protection badge against the product.

The company says any price differences will be refunded to your original payment method by July 25th and a notification email sent to inform you of your credit. This is a great touch and certainly saves you the hassle of having to price-track every item if you decide to buy something in the Presale Event.