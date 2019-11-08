Nixeus Introduces 34-Inch Curved 144Hz Monitor for Under $600

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sometimes it’s a little quiet from companies like Nixeus, the Los Angeles-based peripherals vendor founded in 2009. But this week Nixeus is making noise with a rather good looking 34-inch curved gaming monitor. Meet the Nixeus EDG 34 (NX-EDG34S).

Like most 34-inch ultrawide monitors, the EDG 34 packs a 3440 x 1440 resolution, which it does with a VA panel. It has a curvature of 1500R and operates at a native refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, with FreeSync available from 48-144 Hz. The display has a 4ms gray to gray response time. All in all, this should be a speedy display.

The panel doesn’t have any fancy color support, sporting the standard 16.7 million colors that most displays do with no special calibration. It does have a peak brightness of up to 400 nits, along with a static contrast ratio of 3,000:1, which are both pretty amicable figures.

As far as styling goes, Nixeus appears to have done a fine job, fitting the gaming monitor with slim bezels on three sides and a sleek stand without going too overboard with the edgy gamer styling we see on many displays nowadays.

The EDG 34 features two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports. Note that if you use the HDMI 2.0 ports you won’t have access to FreeSync, and the refresh rate will be capped at 100 Hz. Lastly, there is a single 3.5mm audio out jack and VESA mounts for those who wish to forego the included stand.

The Nixeus EDG 34 is available for pre-order from Amazon ($551.15 at the time of writing) or Newegg ($499.99) and ships out on November 29 and December 1, respectively.