Noctua Readies LGA4189 Coolers for Intel's Ice Lake-SP CPUs

Noctua's recently unveiled roadmap indicates that the company is working on coolers for Intel's processors that use LGA4189 packaging. Given Noctua's business, at least some of these coolers will probably be aimed at workstations powered by Intel's Ice Lake-SP CPUs. The company also appears to be working on a desktop fan to cool down humans.

The roadmap does not disclose any specifications of Noctua's upcoming coolers for Intel's LGA4189 processors, but says they will come to market in the third quarter of this year. The slide also does not disclose how many LGA4189 SKUs Noctua plans to introduce in the coming months.

At present, only Intel's 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable 'Ice Lake-SP' and 'Cooper Lake' CPUs use such a form factor. Still, since the latter are only available to select customers, Noctua's cooler for LGA-4189 processors will be mostly aimed at the former chips that can power both servers and workstations. Meanwhile, whether Intel decides to offer special versions of its Ice Lake-SP for high-end desktops (HEDTs) remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Noctua)

Noctua is certainly not a newbie to coolers designed for enterprise-grade CPUs, including AMD's EPYC and Ryzen Threadripper, Intel's Xeon Scalable, and even Intel Xeon Phi. None of Noctua's server and workstation coolers are designed for rack servers (where most EPYCs and Xeons are used); instead, they're aimed at desktop workstations. That said, it looks like Noctua is working on at least one LGA4189 cooler for desktops. Meanwhile, since there are coolers in the works, perhaps Noctua will also address rack servers too.

Another surprising addition to Noctua's roadmap is a desk fan that is due in Q2 2022. A silent yet efficient desk fan would be quite useful in summer, and Noctua fans would probably appreciate a fan with the company's telltale color scheme.