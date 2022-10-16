Nvidia Allegedly Reimburses Partners For RTX 4080 12GB Cancellation

Earlier in the week Nvidia dropped an Ada Lovelace family bombshell. It shared that it had decided to unlaunch the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB after widespread criticism of this SKU across a broad spectrum of media, social media, and tech forums. In essence, many folk thought the lower-specced RTX 4080 was too cut down to rightly wear the name. As well as the obvious reduced memory quota given away by the product name, having a narrower memory bus and approx 25% fewer CUDA cores was too much for enthusiasts to swallow at this stage of the RTX40 rollout.

At this stage of a product family launch, Nvidia couldn’t change things up without material impacts on its partners. Thus it is interesting to hear about the costs partners will face in relabeling, reboxing, rebranding, re-flashing what was lined up to be released as GeForce RTX 4080 12GB product. Getting new artwork ready, printing, cutting and folding high quality boxes isn’t cheap, and also adds to labor costs. Then the hardware might need new labels on the cooler or PCB, depending what was printed on it. Last but not least these GPUs will need to be reflashed with appropriately renamed BIOS, and supported by drivers recognizing them by their new names.

Gamers Nexus said that it had talked to contacts at two big AIBs and it was communicated that Nvidia would shoulder some of the rebrand costs. With purportedly tight margins for AIBs, Nvidia will want to be generous in making up for its marketing gaffe, but it seems to not be covering costs 100%.

A potential problem with skimping on physically rebranding the packaging / hardware was flagged by Gamers Nexus. It reckoned some auction site users might be tempted to peel away stickers or other easy fixes to branding on packaging / hardware to make cash from novice buyers.

Graphics Card RTX 4090 RTX 4080 16GB RTX 4070 Ti? RTX 4070 RTX 4060 RTX 4050 Architecture AD102 AD103 AD104 AD104? AD106? AD107? Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Transistors (Billion) 76.3 45.9 35.8 35.8 25? 18? Die size (mm^2) 608.4 378.6 294.5 294.5 225? 175? SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores 128 76 60 50? 32? 24? GPU Cores (Shaders) 16384 9728 7680 6400? 4096? 3072? Tensor Cores 512 304 240 200? 128? 96? Ray Tracing "Cores" 128 76 60 50? 32? 24? Boost Clock (MHz) 2520 2505 2610 2600? 2600? 2600? VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 22.4 21 18? 18? 18? VRAM (GB) 24 16 12 12? 8? 8? VRAM Bus Width 384 256 192 192? 128? 64? L2 Cache 72 64 48 36? 32? 16? ROPs 176 112 80 80? 48? 32? TMUs 512 304 240 200? 128? 96? TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 82.6 48.7 40.1 33.3? 21.3? 16.0? TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 661 (1321) 390 (780) 321 (641) 266 (532)? 170 (341)? 128 (256)? Bandwidth (GBps) 1008 717 504 360? 288? 144? TDP (watts) 450 320 285 220? 160? 125? Launch Date Oct 2022 Nov 2022 CES 2023? ~Jan 2023? ~Apr 2023? ~Aug 2023? Launch Price $1,599 $1,199 $799? $599? $449? $299?

Elsewhere in the Gamers Nexus video, it is claimed that there is no new name for these rebranded graphics cards yet set in stone. However, it understands from conversations with industry players, the new name will probably be RTX 4070 or possibly RTX 4070 Ti. Pricing will get a lower-tier flavor too, but by how much, we aren’t sure.

It is hoped that Nvidia won’t implement any further spec cuts with the renamed product, via the new BIOS for example, as that would see good will gained from the zapping of the RTX 4080 12GB SKU evaporate.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Of course the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 being renamed as an RTX 4070 card has a knock-on effect on GPUs lower down the performance ladder – what will happen to the original RTX 4070? What will happen to the RTX 4060 Ti? There are plenty of questions raised about the shape of the Ada Lovelace family, once it is full crystallized.

Nvidia’s ‘unlaunched’ product, formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB, will be launched at CES-ish, according to the video report. It might be only then that we know its pricing, and whether there have been any hardware / BIOS adjustments. Since it is a few months away, let’s hope that any CES show will also share information about what could be the best selling RTX 4060 tier.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is already launched and generally available. You can read our review of the $1,599 Founders Edition now. Nvidia is scheduled to release the $1,199 RTX 4080 16GB in November. As mentioned above the ‘unlaunched’ product, also originally planned for November, is now looking likely for a CES 2023 launch.