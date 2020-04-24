Nvidia Ampere GPU Announcement Imminent as Jensen Huang Schedules GTC Keynote

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On May 14 at 6 a.m. PT, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang will host the GTC 2020 keynote on YouTube. Now although the announcement of this keynote doesn't specifically mention Ampere, it would be a major surprise if we didn't hear about the next-generation graphics architecture.

Ampere is set to succeed Turing and power the RTX 3000-series graphics cards. Not a lot of details are available at this time, with Nvidia proving quite good at keeping the details under wraps, but that doesn't stop us from being excited. The biggest thing we're looking forward to is the transition to 7nm, when Nvidia will finally transition away from 12nm and catch up with AMD. Supposedly, Ampere will deliver 50% faster performance.

Although an Ampere announcement isn't totally guaranteed, Nvidia did say we should "Get amped for latest platform breakthroughs in AI, deep learning, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and professional graphics" — a not so subtle hint of Ampere if ever we saw one.

The GTC keynote was originally scheduled for March 23, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it ended up canceled. This happened after promises of hosting the keynote online instead of at the conference, but in the end, Nvidia decided to postpone all GTC news altogether, to the dismay of its fans.

To view the GTC 2020 keynote, go to Nvidia's YouTube page on May 14 at 6 a.m. PT.