Nvidia CMP 30HX Mining GPU Hits The Market For $723

One of the first Nvidia CMP 30HX models (via momomo_us) has emerged at Microless, a retailer in Dubai, for $723.84. The graphics card is part of Nvidia's latest Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) lineup that's suppose to convince cryptocurrency miners to lay off GeForce gaming graphics cards.

The Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX (NE630HX017J9-1160X) arrives with a 1,530 MHz base clock and a 1,785 MHz boost clock. The clock speeds are identical to Palit's GeForce GTX 1660 Super GP gaming graphics card. Although Microless didn't reveal the core count, the CMP 30HX is expected to wield 1,408 CUDA cores since it's derived from TU116 (Turing) silicon, like the GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

Similar to its gaming counterpart, the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX rocks 6GB of GDDR6 memory that clocks in at 14 Gbps. Leveraging a 192-bit memory interface, the graphics card supplies a memory bandwidth of up to 336 GBps. Built for mining Ethereum, the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX doesn't come with any display outputs.

Rated for 125W, the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX only depends on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card delivers Ethereum mining performance up to 26 MH/s before optimizations.

The value added tax (VAT) rate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is 5%, so the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX should cost around $689.37. Keep in mind that computer hardware is frequently more expensive outside of the U.S., though. Besides, we don't know how much of the price is due to the retailer's markup on the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX.

Due to the graphics card shortage and cryptocurrency mining craze, graphics cards are obnoxiously expensive right now. Not so long ago, we saw custom GeForce GTX 1660 Super models selling between $599 and $899. A week later, the same graphics cards are starting from $699. It looks like the CMP 30HX isn't completely dead on arrival, but there are certainly cheaper and more effective options out there, such as the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 590.